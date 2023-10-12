Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyonce and Taylor Swift are fashion opposites in dazzling photo from the Era’s premiere

Subscribe

Subscribe

Beyonce and Taylor Swift are fashion sisters, not twins, at the Era’s premiere

The global superstars posed together at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Movie World Premiere in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) BeyoncÃ© Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

This year has been an incredibly successful one for female musicians. Global powerhouses Taylor Swift and Beyonce Knowles have hosted historic, record-breaking world tours, that included two of the most memorable concert wardrobes of our generation. 

The duo stepped out together at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Movie World Premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, bringing together their style prowesses and were total fashion opposites, but looked equally as iconic, on the red carpet.

MORE: Taylor Swift just had a Princess Diana street style moment and we're obsessed 

READ: 25 times Taylor Swift effortlessly nailed street style

Taylor Swift attends the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere© John Shearer
Taylor Swift attends the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere

Styled by long-term stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, star of the evening Taylor wore an ethereal blue gown from Oscar de la Renta’s Resort 2023 collection which featured a statement floral outline, an asymmetrical hem and put the most abstract twist on the ‘cut-out’ trend. She paired it with Cartier jewellery and, of course, a bright red lip.

The country-pop singer has been through many style renaissances during her career, and Taylor’s dress nodded to her signature uber-feminine and whimsical agenda, but with a grown-up air, nodding to the musical journey she takes her fans on through the Era's tour - going back to her roots and coming full circle. 

MORE: Beyoncé Renaissance Tour: All the must-see fashion moments 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) BeyoncÃ© Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)© John Shearer
Beyonce and Taylor Swift

Queen Bey on the other hand kept it experimental, as we saw consistently throughout her Rennaisance tour. She put a surrealist spin on balletcore and wore a fitted jumpsuit with a square neckline and a sculpted metallic bodice from LaQuan Smith’s ready-to-wear SS23 collection (Super Bowl Rihanna would wholly approve). She paired it with square sunglasses and chunky black boots.

Taylor shared a video of the two on the evening eating popcorn and said:” I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

More content from this dynamic duo is absolutely necessary.

Other topics

More Fashion

See more