Beyonce and Taylor Swift are fashion sisters, not twins, at the Era’s premiere

This year has been an incredibly successful one for female musicians. Global powerhouses Taylor Swift and Beyonce Knowles have hosted historic, record-breaking world tours, that included two of the most memorable concert wardrobes of our generation.

The duo stepped out together at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Movie World Premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, bringing together their style prowesses and were total fashion opposites, but looked equally as iconic, on the red carpet.

Styled by long-term stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, star of the evening Taylor wore an ethereal blue gown from Oscar de la Renta’s Resort 2023 collection which featured a statement floral outline, an asymmetrical hem and put the most abstract twist on the ‘cut-out’ trend. She paired it with Cartier jewellery and, of course, a bright red lip.

The country-pop singer has been through many style renaissances during her career, and Taylor’s dress nodded to her signature uber-feminine and whimsical agenda, but with a grown-up air, nodding to the musical journey she takes her fans on through the Era's tour - going back to her roots and coming full circle.

Queen Bey on the other hand kept it experimental, as we saw consistently throughout her Rennaisance tour. She put a surrealist spin on balletcore and wore a fitted jumpsuit with a square neckline and a sculpted metallic bodice from LaQuan Smith’s ready-to-wear SS23 collection (Super Bowl Rihanna would wholly approve). She paired it with square sunglasses and chunky black boots.

Taylor shared a video of the two on the evening eating popcorn and said:” I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

More content from this dynamic duo is absolutely necessary.