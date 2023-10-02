Taylor Swift just wore 2023’s chicest denim trend

Taylor Swift set the fashion scene ablaze at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey as she cheered on her rumoured boyfriend, Kelce Travis this past weekend.

Swift effortlessly showcased the epitome of chic in 2023's hottest denim trend: bedazzled jeans. In an arena filled with sports enthusiasts, her high waisted denim shorts stood out as a beacon of glamour and trendsetting as she came to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end win his game against the New York Jets.

The embellished jorts, a nod to the resurgence of glamorous denim, hugged Swift's curves perfectly, making a bold statement. Paired with a sleek black leather shacket, she added an edgy touch to her ensemble. The tight black long sleeve t-shirt provided a balance, accentuating her silhouette and allowing the bedazzled shorts to take centre stage.

© Dustin Satloff Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman enjoy the game

Bedazzled denim and jeans are making a stylish comeback due to a fusion of nostalgia and plenty of A-list advocates. Sparkly denim taps into Gen Z-adored the 1990s and early 2000s aesthetic. It rekindles memories of iconic pop culture moments, (Beyonce, Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez were all about the jewel encrusted denim back in the day) sparking a sense of excitement among fashion enthusiasts and cool-girls alike.

© Ron Galella Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams wearing bejewelled jeans in 2001

Swift's choice of bold red lipstick served as the ideal finishing touch, adding a pop of colour to the ensemble and blending sophistication with a hint of rebellion. Accompanied by a star-studded group of friends including Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds, Swift effortlessly commanded attention.

As she cheered on her beau among the glittering lights of the stadium, she also inadvertently became the style icon of the evening, reminding everyone why she's not just a music sensation but also a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. A testament to her ability to turn a casual sports event into a runway she’s leaving sartorialists eagerly awaiting the next NFL game.