Jennifer Lopez's corset dress is the ultimate inspiration for cool-girl brides

Jennifer Lopez was one of the fashionable faces on the star-studded guestlist at Neiman Marcus’ party to mark the opening of Schiaparelli in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old singer, beauty entrepreneur and wife of Ben Affleck joined Olivia Wilde, Joey King and Demi Moore to celebrate the French couture label’s brick-and-mortar store in the US.

The luxury label, headed up by Daniel Roseberry, has a reputation for challenging fashion norms with surrealist designs and JLo's dazzling sculpted dress was perfect for the alternative bride.

The JLo Beauty shared images on Instagram wearing an ivory maxi dress with a corset bodice, ruching at the waist fastened with the label's signature gold eye motif, and a structured strapless neckline. The fitted gown boasted a classic tube silhouette with a contemporary twist, as the spectacular sculpted neckline added interest and an air of modernity to the otherwise timeless look.

2023 has been the year of alternative wedding gowns. “I think unconventional wedding looks are becoming more popular like two pieces and vintage gowns, but also sleek, minimal designs that speak for themselves,” Sharon Sever, head designer of Galia Lahav previously told Hello! Fashion.

“The new generations of brides want to be different - they want to start new trends and stand out. I also think accessories such as gloves, tights, and capes are going to be big this year. And let’s not forget colour - more and more brides are daring to not stick to a traditional white gown. Whether it’s prints, veils or the entire gown - colour is definitely something to look out for.”

Lopez has become a Schiaparelli muse this month, eschewing her typical Birkin bag, wide-leg trousers and aviator shades ensembles. Last week she wore a billowing white shirt dress featuring the brand’s signature surrealist gold hardware and platform heels. She also nailed the daring 'no trousers' trend during New York Fashion Week.

It appears JLo is in her experimental fashion era for autumn 2023 and we can't get enough of it.