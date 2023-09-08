Jennifer Lopez just nailed the daring 'no trousers' trend

We are always waiting in anticipation to see the outfits on the ‘frow’ during fashion month, but thanks to Jennifer Lopez, we didn’t have to wait long. The multi-hyphenate star kicked off the first day of New York Fashion Week with a bang, watching Coach’s ready to wear SS24 collection from the sartorial sidelines, and her ensemble nailed one of autumn/winter’s biggest trends.

JLo, who has been an ambassador for Coach since 2020, gave the cowgirlcore trend an autumnal makeover in the coolest oversized suede jacket with fringing on the sleeves. She paired it with python print calf-high boots and a metallic Coach Tabby flap bag that we are adding straight in to our party season shopping basket.

© Instagram Jlo shared pre-fashion show photos on Instagram

You may be wondering what she wore on her lower half, and the answer is…nothing. Albeit, she may have a super short base layer underneath, her outfit was styled to give the illusion of bearing all from the waist and below, which was actually a huge runway trend during NYFW’s autumn/winter shows back in February.

Jennifer Lopez wore a double breasted jacket and calf boots

Emily Ratajkowski closed the Simkhai show in a stunning black and silver embellished blazer that stole the limelight, whilst a model donned a conservative black boxy blazer with fuschia lapels at Christian Siriano, paired with black underwear and a pair of tights. A model for Dion Lee wore a cold-weather ready outfit similar to JLo’s, rocking a shearling grey jacket with tonal knee high boots – minus the trousers, of course.

© Nina Westervelt JLo at the Coach show in New York

During Coach’s show on Thursday, some runway looks also donned a ‘trousers optional’ dress code, proving this style is one to watch in 2024. Kendall Jenner was onto something with her Bottega tights and underwear look last November…

JLo was absolutely on trend with her cool-girl neutral outfit (as always).