Pippa Middleton actress in The Crown finally revealed

It has been confirmed that The Crown's sixth and final series will feature the Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa Middleton.

Actress Matilda Broadbridge is the young hopefully taking on the role of Princess Kate's sibling, who became an overnight sensation when she arrived at Westminster Abbey in her bridesmaid dress at the 2011 royal wedding.

News of the casting was announced by the aspiring actress, who wrote on Instagram: "A very short but very sweet trip to crown land [crown emoji] so excited to announce that I'll be appearing as Pippa Middleton in @thecrownnetflix.

"So grateful to have been a tiny part of this production and for this experience, keep your eyes peeled [heart emoji] #thecrown #netflix #pippamiddleton."

Meg Bellamy, the actress starring as Princess Kate, was one of the first to comment and give her seal of approval. "Eeee my talented talented sistaaaa [sic]," she wrote in the comments.

WATCH: The Crown releases new teaser trailer for season six

The Crown will draw to a conclusion this year, with two parts debuting on 16 November and 14 December respectively. Season six will cover events from 1997 through to 2005, broadly spanning the tenure of former PM Tony Blair, who will be played by Bertie Carvel.

The second part of the series will see Prince William integrating back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death. It will also feature the beginnings of a new royal fairytale in William and Kate. Prince William and Prince Harry will be played by newcomers Ed McVey and Luther Ford.

© Getty Pippa was Kate's maid of honour at the 2011 royal wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales became friends during their time at St Andrew's and began a relationship after Kate caught the 19-year-old Prince's attention when she strode down the catwalk in a sheer dress for a charity fashion show. They graduated from the university, which is Scotland's oldest, in 2005 and briefly split in 2007.

© Netflix Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in The Crown

Prince William went on to propose in November 2010 and the couple married the following year. They now have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.