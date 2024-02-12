Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei's Best Style Moments

Just last month Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei married her childhood sweetheart Prince Mateen in a 10-day ceremonial spectacle, complete with numerous royal-approved outfits which obviously caught our eye.

Her wedding was of course as opulent as any royal wedding, but it seems Princess Anisha has always had a thing for fashion, often stepping out in chicer than chic ensembles. In honour of the now-Princess' recent nuptials, we take a look at her best style moments for a little wardrobe inspiration of our own...

One of Her Wedding Day Gowns, 2024 Possibly my favourite of the 10 opulent gowns Princess Anisha wore over her 10-day wedding ceremony last month was this white long-sleeve satin number. As every fashion lover knows, the key to any great outfit is all in the accessories and the Princess made sure she went all out for her big day. She topped off her all-white look with a decadent family heirloom diamond tiara, which was previously worn by her new husband's sister, Princess Azemah.



Her Bold Blue Two Piece combo, 2024 Debuting her new royal status at the All Asia Cup 2024 in Thailand just days ago, Princess Anisha wore a blue floaty two-piece set to watch her new husband compete in the polo tournament. She styled her bold-hued ensemble with a white micro mini bag and a pair of platform sandals.



Her Royal Blue Embellished gown, 2024 Taking cues from Princess Kate, the Brunei princess donned a striking royal blue gown to attend a friend's wedding on January 28th, 2024. The gown in question was embellished with masses of twinkling diamantes and beads, which perfectly matched her drop-down earrings and cuff bracelet.



Her Double Denim ensemble, 2024 When not on official business the Princess still keeps her wardrobe choices incredibly chic. Here she is with a friend wearing a matching denim two-piece combo and the same white mini bag she wore to the aforementioned All Asia Cup 2024 Polo tournament.



Her All-White Power Suit, 2023 Much like Princess Rajwa of Jordan, Anisha is a known lover of a matching power suit. In an image posted by her husband, Anisha can be seen donning a white suit, diamond earrings and a matching tennis bracelet for the couple's official New Year's Celebration Instagram post.



2024 marks the Princess’ first year as an official royal family member which can only mean that her inevitable official business ensembles are set to be a fashion spectacle to behold...