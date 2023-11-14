Princess Kate Wore The Queen's Pearls And You Probably Missed It

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Princess Kate, accompanied by Prince William, who had recently returned from the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore, and joined other senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Princess Anne, to honour the fallen troops.

In a solemn display of respect for those who lost their lives in battle, Kate by donned the late monarch’s three-strand pearl necklace and wore a dignified black dress for the occasion. The choice of Queen Elizabeth's jewellery added a poignant touch to her ensemble, as it had previously been worn by Kate at a lunch at Buckingham Palace preceding the Queen's funeral the previous year.

The Palace confirmed the necklace's origin as belonging to the late monarch, who was known for her simplicity and consistency in wearing the same pearl necklace every day, according to Sam Cohen, the Queen's former assistant private secretary.

© Chris Jackson Kate arrived at the event with her husband William

Kate's attire was not limited to the significant necklace; she also appeared to be wearing pearl and diamond earrings, emphasising the enduring elegance of pearls. This connection to pearls and sombre events dates back to Queen Victoria's reign when, following the death of her husband Prince Albert in 1861, she exclusively wore black and colourless jewellery, particularly pearls.

The ensemble was completed with a poppy pin, a poignant symbol worn by the royal family throughout November to commemorate fallen troops.

© Chris Jackson The Princess of Wales looked regal as she spoke with guests

This tradition is evident in Kate's consistent attendance at the Festival of Remembrance, having participated in the event seven times since her marriage to Prince William.

The use of pearls and the poppy pin not only reflects a personal connection to Queen Elizabeth but also aligns with historical royal practices, underscoring the enduring symbolism associated with these elements in remembrance ceremonies.