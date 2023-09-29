Princess Kate plucks pinstripes out of fashion obscurity

The meeting between the Prince and Princess of Wales with Apple's CEO was not just a convergence of royalty and technology; it was a collision of style and innovation.

In a display of fashion finesse, Princess Kate effortlessly revived the long-forgotten charm of pinstripes, turning them into a statement of elegance and power. The royal turned heads in the fashion world when she donned a ‘Navy and Chalk’ pinstripe double breasted blazer to meet Tim Cook at the historic Windsor Castle on Thursday 28 September.

In a world where fashion trends come and go, Middleton's choice to wear a pin-striped pant suit was nothing short of a sartorial resurrection. Pinstripes, which until recently have been relegated to the realms of corporate monotony, found new life and allure when draped on the future queen.

The suit was crafted by one of the royal’s go-to brands Holland & Cooper, a label known for its exquisite tailoring. The outfit perfectly accentuated Kate’s regal poise while exuding an air of contemporary sophistication.

The mother-of-three paired the pinstriped ensemble with a cream camel roll neck, adding a touch of softness to the sharp lines of the suit and bringing out the hue of the distinctive white stripes. Middleton's choice to embrace the classic pattern and pair it with a subtle yet luxurious separate not only made a bold statement but also demonstrated her ability to blend tradition with modernity effortlessly.

Thankfully for us Mr. Cook shared images from their one-to-one encounter saying, "It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us."

Kate Middleton didn't just wear a suit; she curated a trend, making pinstripes the epitome of chic once again.