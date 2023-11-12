Princess Kate honours Queen Elizabeth II by Wearing Her Never Before Seen Earrings on Remembrance Sunday

Today the Prince and Princess of Wales paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the war at the 2023 Remembrance Sunday service.

Princess Kate stood on the balcony of the Foreign Office, overlooking the Cenotaph, where wreaths were laid by King Charles and Prince William. For the solemn occasion, the stylish royal stepped out in an ensemble that was equally as elegant as it was respectful.

Kate re-wore one of her go-to black military style coats from Catherine Walker. She paired it with a Philip Treacy hat, which she has also been seen wearing in 2006, 2012 and 2017, and the trio of poppies pin she has worn for four consecutive years. Throughout the years for this sombre event, she's worn various silhouettes from her go-to designers whilst adhering to the dress code, including Alexander McQueen and Catherine Walker, and a variety of hats and fascinators.

© Getty Kate debuted previously unseen earrings from the late Queen

Her all-black look was paired with earrings from the same demi-parure of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond and Pearl Leaf brooch, it’s never been seen in public before and was a touching tribute to the late monarch. The sophisticated pairing proved her penchant for combining modernity with timelessness, all whilst staying wholly appropriate.

© WPA Pool The Princess of Wales wore the poignant brooch to the latee Queen's funeral service on September 14, 2022

Her look was reminiscent of her ensemble last year. For the first Remembrance Sunday 2022, following Queen Elizabeth's death, the new Princess of Wales stood beside Queen Camilla wearing a Catherine Walker coat with a wrap-over fastening, a large-brimmed hat and gloves.

Princess Kate showed a more relaxed way to adhere to the respectful all-black dress code earlier this week when she met with army guards in the lead-up to today. She wore a black double-breasted blazer with statement gold buttons, layered with a black turtleneck and straight-leg trousers.

© Getty Kate visits The Queen's Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief

As always the stylish royal looked beautifully understated for a poignant event.