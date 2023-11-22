Blackpink accept their Honorary MBE from King Charles III in style

Last night the Korean pop group Blackpink stepped out in sartorial style to attend the South Korea-UK State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, and again today whilst accepting their Honorary MBE awards from King Charles III.

Even when pictured next to the extravagant walls of the palace, we couldn't help but notice that the real 'Crown Jewels' were the girl's outfits.







Their attendance comes as part of a formal state visit to celebrate Korea’s cultural, economic and political advances.

During last night's opulent event, our monarch personally thanked the pop sensations for their part in encouraging millions of young people to engage with the topic of climate action, remarking “I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience. I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars."

Known for sporting some epic outfits both on and off the stage, the wildly talented quartet were destined to dress to impress. All four members sported floor-length gowns to attend the banquet and then opted for preppy chic suits for today's events. All different from the next, each outfit perfectly highlighted their individual stylistic identities, solidifying their position as global fashion muses.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa look like literally princesses en route to the banquet

Last night both Rose and Jisoo opted for black gowns, Rose donning a chic strapless velvet number whilst Jisoo channelled big 'Copencore' vibes with voluminous puffed sleeves. As for Jennie and Lisa, these settled on princess-like gowns, Jennie in an off-the-shoulder bridal-esque gown and Lisa in a mermaid-like moment complete with a teal-toned cape.

© Pool Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie posing with their Honorary MBEs

As for today's Honorary MBE award ceremony, Jennie went for a black tweed two-piece, Jisoo leaned into a peplum, Lisa kept things classic with a light dress and cape and Rose chose to stand out in a dark grey pantsuit.