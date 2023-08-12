Tom Brady is living his best Dad life at Blackpink concert with daughter Vivian

Tom Brady may be the greatest football player of all time but he is also a dad, and that was never clearer than when he was pictured at a BlackPink concert on Friday August 11.

The picture of the NFL star standing and pulling an unimpressed face as he looked up at the stage went viral, and Tom himself shared it on X, writing: "This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken."

Tom wore a white tee and baseball cap as he joined daughter Vivian, 10, with her friends to Blackpink's Sold-Out MetLife Stadium Concert The K-Pop band has been touring North America, and also made stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

© Instagram Tom joked about the now viral picture

The outing comes after Tom and Vivian returned from Africa, where he spent time with his daughter, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and son Jack, whose mother is Tom's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The three visited the continent to celebrate Tom's 46th birthday and the heartwarming family trip saw the three meet locals and enjoy a safari.

© Instagram Tom with his son and daughter on vacation

"Life’s incredible blessings come from the relationships and memories created with loved ones,' Tom captioned the series of pictures. "Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years. As I step into my next chapter, I'm focusing on being my best self, living with integrity and purposE."

It's been a busy few weeks for Tom, as after his visit to Africa, and the Blackpink concert, he flew to Birmingham, England where he cheered on Birmingham's soccer team who won their opening game of the season 1-0.

© Instagram Tom enjoys an African holiday with his kids

Tom announced earlier in August that he had "entered a partnership" with Blues' new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC. Tom will also be a chairman of the board, and help with bringing the team up through the British leagues.

"Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion, and to be part of the Blues is a real honor for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management, and players to make our Second City club second to none," Tom said in a statement.

"I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook hugs co-owner Tom Brady as the soccer team celebrate their goal

After the win on Saturday Augsut 12, Tom told press: "It was amazing, winning the game was important but seeing the support of the fans, and the stadium was pretty electric; I've been at a lot of stadiums in my life and it was a very, very special day."