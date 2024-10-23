Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice, Nicky Hilton, Amelia Spencer: H! Fashion Guest List: the most exclusive parties in London in October 2024
Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Princess Beatrice of York and Rebecca Vallance attend a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rebecca Vallance)© Dave Benett

From Princess Beatrice to Nicky Hilton, the English capital is anything but spooky this season...

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Right now, frantically trying to organise a last-minute Halloween outfit is probably at the very top of your sartorial agenda.

But, for those who skip the spooky holiday and are looking ahead to the festive season, the fashion set providing a slew of glamorous outfits for every single occasion. 

This October we've witnessed royals partying with American socialites, Emily In Paris stars hosting parties with It-Girls in London's most exclusive nightclubs, the biggest beauty brands hosting dinners inside Kensington Palace, and so much more.

The result? An endless roster of party season fashion approved by the city's biggest socialites, style mavens and industry tastemakers.

Scroll below to see who's been partying where this month in London...

An Evening With Nicky Hilton & Rebecca Vallance

On Tuesday 22nd October, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and fashion designer Rebecca Vallance hosted an exclusive evening party at London's iconic Claridges Hotel to celebrate their collaborative festive clothing collection. Industry insiders, celebrities and famous fashionable faces gathered in the landmark hotel wearing glamorous dresses from eponymous designer Rebecca's It-girl-approved designer label. Amongst those in attendance were Princess Beatrice, Suzy Menkes and twin aristocrats Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer. 

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Princess Beatrice of York and Rebecca Vallance attend a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rebecca Vallance)© Dave Benett
Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Princess Beatrice of York and Rebecca Vallance
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rebecca Vallance)© Dave Benett
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer
Adot Gak attends a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rebecca Vallance)© Dave Benett
Adot Gak

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner 

Aerin Lauder, Bianca Brandolini and Carolyn Murphy hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the beauty brand's Re-Nutriv collection. Held inside the prestigious Orangery at Kensington Palace, the most illustrious names in London including Emilia Wickstead, Olivia Buckingham and Alice Neylor-Leyland (and Princess Beatrice, the Spencer twins who attended after the Nicky Hilton x Rebecca Vallance party) gathered for the exclusive event that saw the crème de la crème come together at the royal residence for an evening of decadent food and good vibes. 

Aerin Lauder attends the EstÃ©e Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods, hosted by Aerin Lauder, Carolyn Murphy and Bianca Brandolini at The Orangery on October 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for EstÃ©e Lauder)© Dave Benett
Aerin Lauder
Bianca Brandolini d'Adda attends the EstÃ©e Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods, hosted by Aerin Lauder, Carolyn Murphy and Bianca Brandolini at The Orangery on October 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for EstÃ©e Lauder)© Dave Benett
Bianca Brandolini d'Adda
Lily Worcester and Natalie Salmon attend the EstÃ©e Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods, hosted by Aerin Lauder, Carolyn Murphy and Bianca Brandolini at The Orangery on October 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for EstÃ©e Lauder)© Dave Benett
Lily Worcester and Natalie Salmon

