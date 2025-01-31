Queen Rania just perfected Princess Kate's favourite styling hack

If there’s one fashion trick that makes you look effortlessly polished, it’s tonal dressing. No wonder it’s a signature move for the ever-elegant Princess of Wales. But now, Queen Rania of Jordan has entered the chat.

To celebrate her son Hashem's birthday, Queen Rania stepped out in a radiant yellow belted midi dress by Oscar de la Renta, paired with Aquazzura pumps. A monochrome moment if we’ve ever seen one. The look was sunshine personified—bright, sophisticated, and the perfect nod to spring’s most uplifting colour.

Yellow is a certified mood booster, bringing instant positivity and warmth to any outfit. But for some, it’s a daunting shade—too bold, too tricky to style. Yet, as fashion insiders have noted, 2024’s take on yellow was refreshingly wearable. “Pastel yellow adorned the SS24 runways, seen on the catwalks of Jacquemus, Miu Miu, Zimmermann, and Stella McCartney. However, the colour can be a tricky one to style in your everyday wardrobe. Also, it instils fear into some, and can be somewhat garish, but this season’s iteration is less marigold and more sorbet,” explains style writer Chloe Gallacher.

© Shutterstock Queen Rania of Jordan opted for head-to-toe lemon yellow

For 2024, ‘butter yellow’ reigned supreme, but Queen Rania is already setting the tone for 2025 with a brighter, zestier take on the hue. “Glowing oranges and radiant yellows that are close to the sun’s light bands unconsciously rouse feelings of warmth within us, and the undeniable energy that comes with it is akin to the feeling of a dose of invigorating vitamin D from the sun, or a refreshing bite of the zingy yellow yuzu fruit, which is likened to the taste of freshly squeezed sunshine itself,” explains Jane Boddy of the Pantone Color Institute.

Of course, Queen Rania has long been a style icon in her own right. Since her husband, Abdullah II, became King of Jordan in 1999, she has championed public health, education, and an impeccable wardrobe. Whether embracing neutral palettes, rich jewel tones, or all-over monochrome, she always exudes elegance.

© Getty William and Kate arriving at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh

Tonal dressing is a tried-and-true formula for looking put-together—just ask Princess Kate. The royal has made it her go-to styling move, from rich monochromatic reds to crisp icy blues. One of her most memorable tonal moments? King Charles’ Scottish Coronation, where she honored the Scottish flag in a Catherine Walker coat dress with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator, Emmy London heels, and a clutch—all in the same striking blue hue.

More is more when it comes to tonal dressing, and Queen Rania’s latest look is proof that this royal-approved styling hack is going nowhere. Whether it’s the understated elegance of blue or the bold optimism of yellow, head-to-toe colour is the easiest way to make a sartorial statement.