This Missoni cocktail recipe is perfect for your next summer gathering

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Iconic Italian fashion house Missoni is celebrated worldwide for its vibrant, kaleidoscopic patterns and luxurious knitwear. The brand’s playful yet sophisticated aesthetic captures the joyful, sun-drenched spirit of the Mediterranean, making its pieces a staple in our holiday wardrobes.

Renowned for its colourful zigzag motifs, stripes, and wave designs, the brand has become synonymous with the essence of summer. Whether it's a breezy sundress or a chic swimsuit, its creations evoke a sense of effortless elegance and warmth, perfectly complementing sun-soaked days and balmy evenings. This quintessential summer vibe is now being infused into the world of spirits through an exciting collaboration with Malfy Gin.

The brans has teamed up with the drinks brand to unveil a chic, limited-edition bottle of Malfy Gin Rosa. Dressed in Missoni's signature zigzag print with silver accents, the bottle is a visual delight. It comes encased in a collectible gift box, making it the perfect present for gin aficionados and fashionistas alike.

© Malfy x Missoni Malfy x Missoni

Inspired by 'golden hour', the exclusive bottle is meant to bring a touch of the Amalfi Coast to your home. Meanwhile the Malfy Gin Rosa, and its refreshing pink grapefruit flavour, remains unchanged.

MORE: The Radar: The OOO Edition

RELATED: "I didn’t realise at the time, but it was quite a big deal." Meet Jessica Clarke, the model making mushrooms cool

"We are pleased to unveil our unique collaboration with Malfy," explained Alberto Caliri, Missoni Home Creative Director, in a statement, "This creation seamlessly blends our signature artistry and vibrant aesthetics with the refined sophistication of super premium gin. Crafted with elegance and infused with passion, it celebrates the timeless essence of Missoni."

© Malfy x Missoni Malfy x Missoni

Likewise Murielle Dessenis the VP of Marketing Gins, shared her enthusiasm saying "It’s not just about fashion or spirits, it’s about bringing together two likeminded brands that celebrate the very best of what Italy has to offer. We truly share the same DNA and know this is the perfect collaboration for our audience, who have a passion for fashion and are looking to impress in effortless style." The Malfy x Missoni limited-edition bottle is set to be available from mid-July in Italy, the UK and Greece priced at £55. Whether you're crafting a spritz or a classic gin & tonic, it promises a vibrant, memorable aperitivo experience.

MORE: Experience 'Bridgerton' in real life with HeritageXplore

RELATED: My Fashion Fantasy: Nicky Hilton on escaping to Maui, her favourite Roman restaurant and where to shop

Luckily the brand has created a bespoke recipe in honour of the collaboration, and it's perfect for any summer soirees you might be planning. According to Malfy, "This stylish and elegant cocktail will transport you to the sunny Italian coast with every sip."

Missoni Sunset Spritz Cocktail Recipe:

Ingredients:

40ml Malfy Gin Rosa 25ml

White Peach Syrup 15ml

Lemon Juice 50ml

Fever Tree Soda Water 50ml

Mumm Champagne 3 dashes

Angostura Bitters Peach or Nectarine

Silver Bay Leaf

Method:

Build ingredients in glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with a peach or nectarine twist and a bay leaf sprayed with silver edible glitter.