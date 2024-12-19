If you have ever tried to untangle a set of poorly packed Christmas lights you will know the pain that decorating your Christmas tree can bring each year.

But just because it can be a lot of work doesn't mean you can just slap on decorations with abandon. Christmas is an art form, people!

Firstly, decide on your vibe. Perhaps minimalist Scandinavian is the ticket, or do you lean more towards an over-the-top maximalist aesthetic? Start with your base layer (generally your fairy lights). Think of them as your tree's undergarments - providing structure and form.

© @ourcarolinanest A beautiful vintage inspired Christmas tree by @ourcarolinanest

Next, add accessories. There are no rules here so baubles can be any colour, texture or size you see fit. Don't be afraid to throw in something a little unconventional so it really reflects your personality.

Nothing brings joy quite like coming home to a house bursting with Christmas spirit, so if your home could use a little injection of festive fun, read on for the best Christmas tree decorating ideas we found this year...

10 Christmas tree decorating ideas to copy ASAP

1/ 10 © @styleyourspaces Bow Selecta We haven't been able to stop putting ribbons in our hair this year, so why should our Christmas decorations go without? This super sweet tree by Interior Design Studio Katie Brigstock has us reaching for the ribbon at once!

2/ 10 © @nigellalawson Bacon Bits Only Nigella Lawson would have an ode to bacon on her Christmas tree this year. Despite looking hyper realistic, we can confirm that these are glittery bacon baubles, and we're obsessed.

3/ 10 © @av.home Lights Out We love how something so simple (eschewing baubles altogether in favour of lights alone) can be so outrageously effective and chic, courtesy of designer Arthty Ragupathy. Also, clock the upside down tree collar to give the illusion of a wicked plant pot. Genius.

4/ 10 © @sami_riccioli Sweet Tooth Dentists, look away! This breathtaking sweet inspired creation was concocted by Sami Ricciolo, whose Instagram refers to her as the Christmas Queen, a title we feel is wholeheartedly deserved.

5/ 10 © @marielouise_sjogren_design Love Story How blooming romantic is this chic tree by interior designer Marie-Louise Sjögren? We love the contrast of fresh white flowers with a rich green tree.

6/ 10 © @ourcarolinanest Chocolate Lover Gold at Christmas? How thoroughly usual. But chocolate brown at Christmas feels fresh and new. This super elegant tree is by Jennifer at Our Carolina Nest and we love how warm and inviting it is.

7/ 10 © @johnlewis White Christmas A white tree gives the illusion that it really is a white Christmas even if it's really just a bit grey and dank outside. They're also a great tip for smaller spaces where a dark tree would swamp.

8/ 10 © @anthropologie Get Soft A Christmas tree you can cuddle? Surely not! This cute creation is by artist @joooo.an who also rustled up knitted mushrooms and cacti for Anthropologie.

9/ 10 © @modernchristmastrees Modern Classic Why not skip the tree altogether and opt for one of these ultra sleek bauble holders courtesy of Modern Christmas Trees? Mix up your light of choice to adapt the mood.