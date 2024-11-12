Maya Jama announces a new hosting gig and we can't wait to watch her

TV presenter and style icon, Maya Jama, has been announced as a returning host for The Fashion Awards 2024, and sartorialists can’t wait to see her take the stage once again.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) shared the exciting news on Tuesday 12 November, confirming that Maya will co-host the prestigious event alongside musical artist and fellow creative powerhouse Kojey Radical.

“We are delighted that Maya and Kojey are returning as the co-hosts this year,” said Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council. “It was a pleasure to watch them on stage last year; their love and support of British fashion and emerging talent makes them the perfect duo for the job. I am really looking forward to seeing their dynamic energy on stage again as we celebrate the year in fashion."

© Dave Benett Maya Jama hosted the The Fashion Awards last year, and stunned in a white corset gown

This year’s awards ceremony, set for Monday December 2, will take place at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. The Fashion Awards, organised annually by the British Fashion Council, serve as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation. The event shines a light on the unique role fashion plays at the intersection of culture, creativity, and entertainment, showcasing some of the industry’s most influential figures and innovative designers. Pandora, the Copenhagen-based jewellery brand, is the headline sponsor for the evening, promising a sparkling red-carpet affair with plenty of their pieces on display.

H! Fashion’s own fashion and lifestyle writer, Lauren Ramsay, expressed her excitement for the upcoming ceremony, saying, "As excited as I am to see the sartorial display at the 2024 Fashion Awards, I’m equally as excited to see Maya present. Not only is she a serious style icon, but I can’t wait to witness her bubbly personality and infectious charisma in the flesh."

© Dave Benett Kojey Radical and Maya Jama, who presented The Fashion Awards in 2023, are returning as co-hosts

Maya Jama’s journey from television presenter to style icon has been marked by her deep commitment to fashion and emerging designers. With her appointment to the BFC Foundation Advisory Committee earlier this year, it’s clear she is dedicated to supporting the British fashion industry. In addition to her successful career in television and radio, she has made waves off-screen as an advocate for up-and-coming talent.

Together, Maya Jama and Kojey Radical promise to bring an electrifying energy to the stage, making The Fashion Awards 2024 an event not to be missed.