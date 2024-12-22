Chic Critique: You're wearing pleats wrong - here's how to to get it right

Pleats have been around forever, the ancient Egypt kind of forever, yet they remain fashion’s preppiest love affair.

Issey Miyake turned pleats into a modern marvel with his ‘Pleats Please’ line, giving us clothes that move like a dream and never wrinkle (thank you, science). Then there’s Miu Miu, making pleats rebellious, flipping them into cheeky skirts that exude ‘good girl gone bad’ vibes via a dash of naughty school girl sass. Industry icons Emma Corrin, Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs are notable fans.

The design’s charming ability to flit and flutter as one walks established the skirts as a runway staple. Modern, sexy and impish in the extreme, the micro silhouettes peppered the collections of high fashion houses, including Celine, Erdem, Rokh and JW Anderson. The Regina George of skirts except people actually like her.

© Getty Images Chopova Lowena SS23

© Getty Images Dior AW23 © Getty Images Miu Miu SS23 © Getty Images Ahluwalia AW22

Brands such as Chopova Lowena took the silhouette and injected it with punkish edge, producing their signature Carabiner skirts which became a staple of London Fashion Week goers’ and editors ‘wardrobes alike.

Featuring mismatched tartan swatches tied together with a chunky black leather belt and dotted with kitsch charms, these sell-out styles put pleats on a pedestal, targeting an edgier, counterculture audience.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa in Chopova Lowena

Overall, 2024 proved to be the year of the pleats. Tenniscore, served up by Luca Guadingnino’s hit film Challengers, saw stars including Zendaya embrace the courtside aesthetic, spotlighting tennis whites including the not-so-humble pleat. The anticipation surrounding Challengers sparked a notable surge in interest for tennis-inspired outfits, evidenced by a 75 per cent increase in searches for 'tennis outfit' over the summer on Pinterest.

So why, if they remain so popular and so coveted by the luxury world, are we still going wrong with pleats? I’ll explain.

© Getty Images Miu Miu popularised the pleated skirt from 2023-2024

Pleated skirts have the ability to look disastrously tacky. More so than your average skirt.

The material is key here. Cheap, synthetic fabrics ruin the fluid movement of high-quality, heavyweight pleats that effortlessly dance around your thighs as you stroll. Instead of the graceful, almost slow-motion bounce that fine pleating delivers, you're stuck with flimsy polyester that’s prone to blowing up at the slightest breeze - turning Tube rides and windy winter days into a flash-prone nightmare.

Unless you’re Serena Williams and need the aerodynamism of an authentic tennis skirt, there’s no excuse to opt for lightweight pleats. We’re talking high street options in metallic colourways with elasticated waistbands. It’s a no from me.

© Getty Images Issey Miyake's 'Pleats Please' SS89

I want wool. I want heavy-duty, kilt-like weighty wool that says ‘I’m traditional but still a big fat flirt.’ Timeless, affordable (there are some stellar vintage options) and polyester-free, these adorable skirts are both kittenish and conservative in equal measure. Perfect for days in the office and nights out on the town.

So, while I save up for my dream Issey (the only way to wear synthetic pleats), I’ll be banging the drum for woolen pleated minis, midis and maxis, well-crafted, well-styled and well-regarded in the canon of history.

Think Noughties nostalgia à la Mean Girls. Think Rachel’s iconic tartan number from Friends. Think Serena van der Woodsen’s plaid Upper East Side uniform. Highland style and puckish high school attitude rolled together in a single, sweetheart design.

Pleated skirts, no matter the length, are rebels in an industry that champions ‘Quiet Luxury.’ Brimming with character, cultural references and charisma, they're the ultimate disruptors - flirting their way through tradition with every playful swish. So, it's worth getting them right.

How to wear pleated skirts:

© Getty With a modest midi length and a cute knit © Getty With a heavyweight layered style and a bomber

© Getty With a 90s double denim twist © Getty With a sportswear edge and asymmetrical hem

How I would style a pleated skirt:

TOP: Embellished Bardot Jumper, £247, SELF-PORTRAIT

SKIRT: Chopova Lowena Connie Mini Skirt, £1,243, FARFETCH

NECKLACE: Heart Charm Necklace, £460, ACNE STUDIOS

SHOES: Hermine Shoes, £110, VAGABOND

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.