Your editor-approved guide to a luxurious alpine adventure in Val-d'Isère

Ski season is finally here and there’s no better place to indulge in a touch of luxury alpine adventure than France’s famed ski resort, Val d’Isère.

Located near the Italian border in the depths of the French Alps, Val d’Isère is known for its impeccable ski runs, idyllic town centre and luxury chalets. Not to mention, it’s also Margot Robbie, Hugh Grant and Ed Sheeran’s chosen place of winter solace.

If you’re planning to treat yourself to a trip away, consult my tried and tested itinerary that will have you feeling like a Kardashian-Jenner for the weekend.

WHERE TO STAY: Chalet Machapuchare There’s a reason Chalet Machapuchare has been voted France’s Best Ski Chalet two years in a row. Operated by luxury chalet company Purple Ski, the resort is kitted out with quite possibly everything you could ever dream of including an on-site chef, a team of staff to cater to your every need, a private driver, and my favourite touch - an unlimited supply of Veuve Clicquot champagne. © Mike Jones / WATERLINE MEDIA

Each and every inch of the chalet, which was designed and built by Val d’Isère local and ski instructor Yoann Marchand and his wife, evokes a luxury feel while still feeling cosy and homely.

© Mike Jones / WATERLINE MEDIA © Mike Jones / WATERLINE MEDIA

I was lucky enough to reside in one of the seven en-suite bedrooms for the weekend, with views of the snowy mountains and access to all areas of the three-story complex, including the outdoor hot tub set under snowcapped trees, the indoor lap pool and cinema room.

© Mike Jones / WATERLINE MEDIA

During the stay, I was treated like royalty, with no request unobtainable by the Purple Ski staff. After a morning spent skiing, my chauffeured driver met me and my out-of-practice ski legs at the bottom of the mountain and transferred me back to my new home away from home. After taking off my kit in the chalet’s designated boot room (which is chicer than my whole London flat) I was welcomed back into luxury with a glass of champagne and an onsite massage from Massage Me before getting ready for a five-course meal prepared by Chef Hugo, (one of many dining experiences I was lucky enough to indulge in during my stay.)

The view from Le Refuge de Solaise WHERE TO EAT: Le Refuge de Solaise Perched at the top of the slopes of the Solaise ski area in Val d'Isère, Le Refuge is the epitome of fine dining with a view. After a morning spent on the snow, I can attest there’s no better feeling than unwinding with a decadent lunch (and a glass or two of wine) and watching over the snowcapped peak abyss. Choose from a range of authentic Savoyard dishes, including Soupe gratinée à l’oignon, Tartifette au reblochon and possibly the best Truffle Linguine you’ll ever experience.

WHERE TO DRINK: La Baraque After an afternoon spent at après at La Folie Douce, it’s likely you’ll want to continue the fun, because what are holidays for? La Baraque in the town centre is not only a great stopping spot for a bite to eat, but it’s also a vibrant watering hole with live bands, an array of cocktails and a sizable dance floor. © @restolabaraque

WHAT TO WEAR: If, like me, you don’t have a full ski kit of your own, renting one is the best way to get kitted out while not breaking the bank. For my trip, I enlisted luxury ski gear rental brand BLANQO. With a wide variety of state-of-the-art brands to choose from, you most definitely won’t be stuck for options.

I of course settled on the most fashion-forward option of choice (as well as the brightest colourway on offer to ensure if I accidentally went off-piste someone would be able to spot me), a set of red trousers and a blue, white and red puffer jacket from Perfect Moment. To match, I added a racy red POC helmet and a woollen turtleneck, also from Perfect Moment.

For boots, skis, poles and everything else, Oxygène in the town has everything you need. Plus, if you’re staying at Chalet Machapuchare, the team will come to you and fit your gear on-site.

WHAT TO DO: Fatbike Val d'Isère If skiing isn’t your thing, or if you need a break from the famously uncomfortable boots, a snowy electric bike ride throughout the town is an absolute must. It's the perfect way to see Val d'Isère while also leaning into your untapped adventurous side.

I fear I will never be able to ski, stay and indulge anywhere else. Val d’Isère you have my heart.