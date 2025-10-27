Pamela Anderson turns heads with quirky new look in latest outing

Pamela Anderson embraced a whimsical cottagecore aesthetic during a recent appearance in New York City, and fans can't stop talking about it. The 58-year-old star stepped out in a vintage-inspired cream midi dress, splashed with a delicate pink floral print and trimmed with eyelet lace. But it was her unexpected styling that truly caught attention: Pamela paired the romantic frock with lime green tights covered in oversized ladybug graphics, a playful twist that gave the outfit a surrealist garden-party vibe.

Adding to the eccentric flair, she topped off the look with a floppy floral-printed hat emblazoned with the phrase "Plant Peace" in colorful, childlike lettering. Her footwear remained classic with tan pointed-toe heels that peeked out from beneath her bold tights.

With minimal makeup and her natural beauty on full display, Anderson looked relaxed and radiant, flashing a wide smile and striking carefree poses outside eco-conscious boutique Sonsie in SoHo. The nature-themed setting, complete with greenery, florals, and rustic garden decor, only enhanced the storybook feel of her ensemble.

Her outing comes after the star hosted a press preview event on Friday, October 24, to celebrate the launch of a pop-up for her beauty brand, Sonsie, at Shopify NY. Open to the public this weekend, the serene space is filled with lush greenery and sensory touches inspired by Pamela’s Vancouver Island home - the same natural haven that shaped Sonsie’s ethos of simplicity, sustainability, and self-care.

© GC Images Pamela Anderson in New York City

In partnership with Shopify, Pamela also unveiled the Sonsie x Shopify Mindful Beauty Award, a $100,000 grant designed to empower early-stage, female-founded brands in the beauty and wellness world. The initiative aims to spotlight entrepreneurs who lead with mindfulness, sustainability, and purpose.

© GC Images Pamela Anderson embraces a whimsical cottagecore aesthetic

The announcement came during an intimate Q&A with her son and co-owner, Dylan Jagger Lee. Her other son, Brandon Thomas Lee, was also there to support his mom and brother, making the event a true family affair.

© GC Images Pamela Anderson pulling off creative outfit

"Sonsie has always been about more than products - it’s a way of living, something we’ve built together. It’s a movement in beauty," Pamela shared.

© GC Images Pamela Anderson promotes her beauty brand, Sonsie

She went on to explain why she remains fiercely independent in business: "It’s too important to hand off. We can take creative risks others might not - like investing in new biodegradable packaging - because meaning matters most. Having a garden be our main source of inspiration… we can have fun with it."