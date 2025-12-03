Kendall Jenner looks exactly like mum Kris in outfits perfect for party season

Looking at these snaps, it's clear the apple didn't fall far from the tree, as supermodel Kendall Jenner cosied up to her lookalike mum Kris Jenner at the 20th anniversary of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth.

The soirée took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and fellow guests included Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren, Andie McDowell and Heidi Klum. Oh what we'd give for an invite.

© Variety via Getty Images Kendall Jenner wearing Bottega Veneta

Naturally, supermodel Kendall Jenner was repping one of the hottest labels of the moment Bottega Veneta. The hand embroidered dress is a thing of pure beauty from the label's ( British!) Creative Director Louise Trotter, who took up the helm in December of 2024 and latest collection was greeted with acclaim by critics and fashion fans alike.

Kendall teamed her stunning dress with Sofia pumps also by the Italian label. The entire look oozed fun, festive spirit and we hope Kendall trotted off to a Christmas party post event.

© WireImage Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner

Matriarch Kris Jenner looked remarkably similar to her supermodel daughter with a slick up-do (loving the bangs Kris) but opted for a Santa approved bright red strapless dress teamed with a black blazer and rhinestone embellished clutch bag.

The duo looked fit for the famous Christmas Eve party that Kris Jenner throws every year (since 1978 would you believe!) The affairs are known for their lavish displays, sumptuous spreads and the head-turning outfits worn by guests (which in the past have included Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and John Legend.)

© WireImage Gillian Anderson, Andie MacDowell, Aja Naomi King, Ariana Greenblatt, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Helen Mirren

Other guests at the L'Oréal party also opted for sparkling fabrics and sleek silhouettes. Helen Mirren looked incredible in a super shimmery blue number. The iconic actress has been a face of the beloved beauty brand for over 11 years.

Meanwhile supermodel royalty Heidi Klum was sporting a red skirt suit teamed with matching pumps.