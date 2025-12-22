Olivia Rodrigo's sheer lace mini dress is the ultimate revenge dress

The ‘naked dress’ trend continues to reign supreme in the style sphere amongst those most fashionable, and those of us in the know couldn’t be more thrilled.

The latest A-Lister to champion the trend and make it Christmas Party-approved was none other than driver's license singer, Olivia Rodrigo.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Str The music mavens were all smiles for the cameras

Spotted on Saturday night, attending Lily Allen's seriously star-studded Christmas party at Stringfellows, the 22-year-old Grammy Award winner went all out for the celebratory occasion, settling on a lavish, luxe lace mini dress.

Posing alongside the hostess with the mostess for the evening, who was dressed as a risqué Mrs Claus, Olivia oozed It-Girl energy in her all-black party-perfect outfit.

Made from elegant black lace, the dress in question skimmed her figure perfectly, and featured a micro mini hem length, scoop neckline and long sleeves. Olivia styled the completely see-through dress over a nude-toned slip dress and added a pair of patent black Mary Jane heels - a fan favourite for the global pop sensation.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Str Both Olivia and Lily dressed to impress for the festive soirée

Keeping things laid back and natural on the makeup front, Olivia settled for a subtle winged liner look on her eyes, a lick of glossy lip gloss and glowy, flawless skin. Keeping on the same theme for her hair, she scooped her long brunette locks up into a claw clip,

© Penske Media via Getty Images The dress first appeared on the 1996 runway, worn by model Anna Klevhag

Fashion obsessives might recognise Olivia’s daring dress as a Tom Ford creation from his time spent at the helm of Gucci. Created for his 1996 runway collection, the mini was such a hit with style savants, it went on to be photographed in multiple editorial shoots by Bruce Weber, Ellen Von Unwerth and Mario Testino.

Fans of Olivia were shocked to see the singer out and about in the public eye over the weekend, as rumours have been circulating that she and her boyfriend of two years, Louis Partridge, have split ways. The couple were first linked back in October 2023, and have since been very public with their relationship. When they’re not sitting in the stands at Wimbledon together or attending awards ceremonies, the duo can usually be found keeping things laid back, playing cards at cosy pubs around North London.

© Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images Lily recently donning a sultry LBD to perform on SNL © Getty Images Princess Diana's off-the-shoulder dress went down in history as the most iconic 'revenge dress' to date

If the rumours are said to be true, Olivia's tiny lace mini is most definitely a revenge dress. The pop sensation is in good company when it comes to the statement dress code, joining the likes of Lily Allen, Sydney Sweeney, and most famously, Princess Diana, all of whom have been spotted in post-breakup micro mini dresses. "The concept of revenge dressing was popularised by the one-and-only Princess Diana, who famously stepped out at the 1994 Serpentine Garden Party in the legendary Christina Stambolian piece." Says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau.

Though neither Olivia nor Louis has confirmed they're parting ways, fans of the singer can't help but wonder if the (alleged) separation will bring yet another chart-topping breakup album, as well as a healthy dose of head-turning looks.