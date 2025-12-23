Mariah Carey is the ultimate Christmas queen in cowboy hat, furry coat and leather boots combo

As the joke goes, come November 30th, Mariah Carey starts defrosting, ready to take over the Christmas season once more. It doesn't feel truly festive until we've heard the iconic first line to her 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.

And it certainly isn't an office party until someone has wailed the (very high) lyrics in the direction of their inappropriate office crush.

© GC Images Mariah Carey in Aspen

The pop icon spends Christmas every year in Aspen - the snow-covered playground of the rich and famous, who all flock to the famous ski slopes and quaint town for a dose of festive fun that looks like it was pulled straight out of a Netflix rom-com.

Mariah's Christmas traditions include trips to the snowy landscapes of Aspen, occasionally a sleigh ride (with a real reindeer, no less), and rustling up her late father's linguini recipe. Her Christmas style? Unabashedly festive. Think sequins and fluffy trims on everything.

2025 is no different for Mariah, and she has just arrived in the gorgeous Colorado spot, and immediately headed to the iconic Kemo Sabe - a luxury Western clothing store beloved by visitors to the area.

© GC Images Mariah Carey in Colorado

The brand offers high-end Western-inspired clothing and accessories, and it's their cowboy hats that undoubtedly get the most buzz. They offer a range of customisation in store, and A-listers that have flocked to get their mitts on the swanky merchandise include Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner.

Those whose pockets might not stretch to a cowboy hat will be pleased to know that the iconic store also offers branded socks - a steal at $35.

© GC Images Jennifer Lopez in Aspen 2024 © GC Images Rihanna in Aspen 2023

Why is Aspen so popular with celebrities?

Quite simply, Aspen offers world-class skiing opportunities, extreme luxury and most importantly of all - privacy. The secluded town means minimal paparazzi, so A-listers can relax in a way that more populous destinations such as LA and London make tricky.

Especially in the world of social media, fans often feel entitled to unfettered access to their favourite celebrities, with instant content available 24/7 at the mere push of a button. Christmas should be a time of relaxing and stepping back from the day-to-day rat race, so it isn't surprising that so many of the über-rich and famous head to more private destinations at this time of year.

© GC Images Mariah Carey at the Gucci store in Aspen

Kemo Sabe wasn't the only store Mariah popped into on arrival in Aspen. She was also papped outside the Gucci store - naturally - and in fact, in these fun snaps she is wearing the Italian fashion house's boots - emblazoned with the luxury label's logo.

Mariah has long been a fan of the brand, her love of high fashion has seen her sport Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Prada on this vacation too. H! Fashion's Style Editor, trend expert (and Christmas lover) Orion Scott notes that: "Mariah's distinct brand of pairing seriously luxurious labels with a cheeky festive wink plus a sequin or two, has become her signature style - not just at Christmas, but all year round. It's fashionable yet fun. Chic, yet a little cheesy. And we love her for it."

© @dualipa Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson

And actually, Mariah isn't the only pop superstar to fall in love with these glorious Gucci boots. They were, in fact, also spotted on Radial Optimism singer Dua Lipa earlier this month. Callum Turner's wife-to-be opted to pair them with the matching skirt and blouse for a serious dose of outfit inspo.

Mariah also has lots to celebrate at the moment - her iconic Christmas hit All I Want for Christmas Is You (released an astonishing 31 years ago has reached top spot yet again in the Billboard Hot 100.

We might love Christmas, but no one loves Christmas quite like Mariah.