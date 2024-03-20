Sydney Sweeney stuns in mini skirt from Princess Kate's favourite brand

We're only three months into 2024, and we can already tell that Sydney Sweeney is going to be this year's version of Sofia Richie - the It-girl who will dominate fashion conversations across the globe.

Her entire dress agenda of late, from her movie tourdrobes to her fashion week 'fits, has been truly exceptional - kudos to her stylist Molly Dickson.

Realistically, we're obsessed with anything she wears. But the buzz is all the more exciting when she champions British brands (take her wearing Victoria Beckham, for example) - and her recent look is from one of the Princess of Wales' go-to fashion labels.

© Instagram/@mollyddickson Sydney stunned in a mini skirt and shirt set from British label The Vampire's Wife

The Euphoria actress' stylist Molly shared images to Instagram of Sydney wearing a black button-up shirt tucked into a mini skirt from cool-girl label The Vampire's Wife.

Giving the little black dress aesthetic a daytime-approved makeover, the top featured short gigot-style sleeves and a ruffled collar to compliment the skirt's shirred hem. The ensemble oozed femininity and modernity, with a slight vintage edge - the brand's signature design style.

© Instagram/@mollyddickson She paired the dress with a hair bow for added femininity

Though The Vampire's Wife was on the map long before Princess Kate wore it thanks to cool girls including Alexa Chung and Kate Moss, the stylish royal championing the brand undeniably catapulted it into the spotlight and enabled it to reach wider audiences.

This wasn't just because Kate donned the brand, but because both dresses undeniably created some of the bona fide trendsetter's most memorable looks of all time.

In 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales ended the second day of their royal tour in Belize with a reception to mark the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. For the occasion, Kate delighted fashion fans by wearing The Light Sleeper dress from The Vampire's Wife in a showstopping metallic magenta pink.

© Getty Princess Kate wore The Vampire's Wife on tour in Belize

She's also worn the Falconetti dress in emerald green multiple times, the first time being on a trip to Ireland in 2020 (an apt colourway for such an occasion).

© Getty Kate also wore the Falconetti dress on a trip to Ireland in 2020

Granted, the Princess of Wales' silhouettes from The Vampire's Wife are significantly more demure than Sydney's, but both fashion icons with totally juxtaposing styles wearing the same brand, proves the versatility and universal appeal of the cult-adored British label.

The fashion crossover we never knew we needed.