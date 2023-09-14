The best dressed guests on the front row of London Fashion Week SS24 so far

This is what the fashion set including Maisie Williams, Charli Howard and Harris Reed wore on the frow of LFW's SS24 shows...

London Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway extravaganza kicked off on 13 September, gracefully initiated by Harris Reed's captivating showcase. Although it has only just begun, front-row fashionistas have wasted no time in showcasing their impeccable sartorial prowess.

Maisie Williams, known for her role in Game of Thrones, exuded elegance and edginess in a striking ensemble. She donned a avant garde blazer pantsuit in a rich, ebony-toned velvet, perfectly complemented by a structured silhouette that cinched her waist. The contrast of the soft velvet against the sharp lines of the garment was a testament to her fashion-forward sensibilities. Meanwhile, former Hello! Fashion cover girl Charli Howard, opted for bold and daring tights. Charli's choice of red hosiery accentuated her confidence and sense of style.

Harris Reed, the eponymous designer and rising star in the fashion world, exemplified their gender-fluid aesthetic with an ensemble that blurred traditional fashion boundaries.

Prepare to be enthralled as we unveil the illustrious style icons who are gracing the front row with their unrivalled style at LFW SS24. Relax, unwind, and allow the fashion set to provide you with an abundance of sartorial inspiration.

Charithra Chandran © David M. Benett Charithra Chandran Rising star Charithra Chandran, known for her role in Bridgerton, made a jaw-dropping entrance at Harris Reed in a bold and glamorous gold cut-out dress.

Charlie Howard © David M. Benett Charli Howard Model and advocate Charli Howard, who graced the November 2019 cover of Hello! Fashion opted for a blazer dress which she paired with red tights and strappy stilettos.

Maisie Williams © David M. Benett Maisie Williams Maisie's look was completed with sleek hair and minimalist jewellery, allowing her Harris Reed blazer to speak for itself.