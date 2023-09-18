Naomi Campbell wore the most incredible outfit to watch Skepta's 'Mains' London Fashion Week show

Granted, Naomi Campbell stops us in our tracks when she's on the runway, but she also captivates us with her outfits off the runway, too.

The supermodel and fashion designer attended the Mains show on Saturday - grime artist Skepta’s streetwear label - and wore the chicest ‘frow’ ensemble of London Fashion Week SS24.

© David M. Benett Naomi Campbell at the Mains show on Saturday

Naomi sported her usual elevated yet minimalistic agenda but gave it the ultimate cool-girl twist, and it’s giving us major autumn/winter party wear inspo. She wore a black double breasted jacket with statement padded shoulders and wide-cut peak lapels from Alexander McQueen. The pièce de résistance was the peplum ruffles along the hem with zip teeth detailing along the edges that gave the formal ensemble an edgier, contemporary feel.

She paired it with the matching high-waisted cigarette trousers which featured zip detailing across the front and two side pockets.

© David M. Benett Sir Ozwald Boateng, Skepta and Naomi Campbell

Naomi accessorised with black court heels, dainty gold and silver necklaces and black beaded bracelets. She also held a large matte black clutch bag under her arm, the same way Alexa Chung also styled her handbag during LFW: carrying an oversized bag under the arm is autumn's coolest way to carry a bag according to Victoria Beckham’s AW23 show at Paris Fashion Week back in February.

What is Mains?

Skepta founded elevated streetwear brand Mains in 2017. It was brought to our attention in 2018 when Naomi Campbell featured in an underwear shoot for the brand, but was then put on hold in 2019. After a four-year-hiatus, the brand gained new support from Puma and its brand new collection debuted at LFW on September 16. Pieces from the collection are available to purchase now at Dover Street Market.