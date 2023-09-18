Alexa Chung's tribute to Elvis Presley was seriously unexpected

The model attended the Ashley Williams show during London Fashion Week in the most bizarre mini dress...

The fashionista with the quirkiest London Fashion Week SS24 dress code is undoutedly Alexa Chung.

The model, TV presenter and OG 2000s It-girl is the ultimate style muse who constantly nails combining her signature offbeat styling choices with trend-led pieces. Whether it's to attend a garden party, bring back retro trends or try out balletcore chic, the 39-year-old is constantly putting her own twist on classic looks. And her LFW wardrobe has been absolutely no different.

© David M. Benett Alexa wore a dress from Ashley Williams' 2013 collection

This weekend she sat front row at the Ashley Williams show wearing the coolest sleeveless mini dress, adorned with an Elvis Presley print that stretched from the neck to the knee. The dress was designed by eponymous designer Ashley for her debut Fashion East show collection ten years ago (yet another example of Alexa making the case for the return of ‘cheugy’ fashion…).

To elevate the look, she paired the dress with black sheer tights, patent square toe slingbacks and a large black handbag which she carried under her arm. Carrying an oversized bag under the arm is autumn's chicest way to accessorise according to Victoria Beckham's AW23 show in Paris back in February.

Earlier last week for a LFW dinner, Alexa wore a pinstripe navy suit. But instead of layering with the typical t-shirt, satin cami or long-sleeved Oxford shirt, she paired it with a white, crochet vest which she buttoned only in the middle. An unusual pairing with a suit, but the scalloped edges of the pretty top gave the look an air of femininity.

Her quirky wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving, and we're loving her transitional weather styling hacks thus far.