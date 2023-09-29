The Best Dressed Guests at the Clooney’s 2023 Albie Awards

The Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards was not just a celebration of remarkable achievements but also a dazzling display of style and sophistication.

Hosted by George Clooney and Amal Clooney (aka the world’s most charismatic power couple), the event attracted a star-studded guest list, with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood descending upon the New York Public Library in a breathtaking display.

What is the Clooney Foundation for Justice?

In a joint statement on their website the couple explain, “We founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice because we believe in a world where human rights are protected and no one is above the law.” The CFJ continues to work on issues that have long faded from the headlines, and look to support survivors of war crimes. The foundation is actively investigating war crimes in Ukraine, monitoring sham trials targeting women and journalists and fighting against a global trend of authoritarianism that seeks to punish those who speak truth to power.

The attendees of the Albie Awards were a testament to the enduring allure of fashion and its ability to transform an evening into a timeless and unforgettable affair. These style mavens, with their impeccable choices, reminded the world that fashion is not merely about clothes; but about where you choose to wear them.

From Kate Moss to Jodie Turner-Smith and Anne Hathaway, we breakdown some of our favourite ensembles from the evening - where they used their star power to shine the light on the noble cause:

Kate Moss © Getty Leading the pack of best-dressed attendees was legendary supermodel, Kate Moss, whose presence was as magnetic as her choice of attire. Moss epitomised elegance in a gown that draped her like liquid silver, a testament to her enduring status as a fashion icon.

Scarlett Johansson © Taylor Hill Scarlett Johansson, never one to shy away from making a statement, commanded attention in a bold ensemble. She wore a dramatic black suit with a plunging neckline. The tailoring accentuated her hourglass figure and exuded a sense of powerful femininity.

Nina Dobrev © Getty Nina Dobrev, ever the fashion chameleon, embraced the evening in a contemporary masterpiece. She exuded youthful exuberance in a classic black dress accentuated with delicate lace detailing. The gown flowed gracefully, emphasising her silhouette.

Cindy Crawford © Cindy Ord Cindy Crawford, another icon of the modelling world, made a statement in a jewel-tones magenta gown that seamlessly blended sophistication with allure.

Jodie Turner-Smith © Getty Jodie Turner-Smith, recognised for her bold fashion choices, showcased her avant-garde style in a daring outfit that turned heads and sparked conversations. The ensemble, an artful blend of high fashion and audacity, solidified her reputation as a fashion trailblazer.

Anne Hathaway © Getty Anne Hathaway, a name synonymous with sartorial savvy, stole the spotlight in a daring gown. The dress, an exquisite meld of lace and sequin harlequin print, accentuated her fashion prowess.

Amal Clooney © Taylor Hill Amal Clooney, the epitome of elegance, graced the event in a dazzling Versace gown that exuded sophistication. Her outfit, a harmonious blend of classic and contemporary, was a testament to her impeccable taste and style, capturing the essence of the evening perfectly.

Julianna Margulies © Cindy Ord Julianna Margulies exuded understated elegance in a classic yet modern outfit, embodying effortless style. She dazzled in a pink, satin gown adorned with intricate floral appliqués that seemed to bloom as she moved. Julianna paired her outfit with minimalist accessories, allowing the dress to take centre stage.