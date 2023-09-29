Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Moss, Anne Hathaway, Jodie Turner-Smith: The Best Dressed guests at the Clooney's 2023 Albie Awards

The Best Dressed Guests at the Clooney’s 2023 Albie Awards

From Kate Moss to Anne Hathaway and Jodie Turner-Smith: The Clooney Foundation for Justice had A-listers dazzling the red carpet

Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
The Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards was not just a celebration of remarkable achievements but also a dazzling display of style and sophistication. 

Hosted by George Clooney and Amal Clooney (aka the world’s most charismatic power couple), the event attracted a star-studded guest list, with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood descending upon the New York Public Library in a breathtaking display.

What is the Clooney Foundation for Justice?

In a joint statement on their website the couple explain, “We founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice because we believe in a world where human rights are protected and no one is above the law.” The CFJ continues to work on issues that have long faded from the headlines, and look to support survivors of war crimes. The foundation is actively investigating war crimes in Ukraine, monitoring sham trials targeting women and journalists and fighting against a global trend of authoritarianism that seeks to punish those who speak truth to power. 

The attendees of the Albie Awards were a testament to the enduring allure of fashion and its ability to transform an evening into a timeless and unforgettable affair. These style mavens, with their impeccable choices, reminded the world that fashion is not merely about clothes; but about where you choose to wear them. 

From Kate Moss to Jodie Turner-Smith and Anne Hathaway, we breakdown some of our favourite ensembles from the evening - where they used their star power to shine the light on the noble cause:

Kate Moss

Kate Moss in sheer ruffled dress at Clooney Foundation For Justice The Albies event© Getty

Leading the pack of best-dressed attendees was legendary supermodel, Kate Moss, whose presence was as magnetic as her choice of attire. Moss epitomised elegance in a gown that draped her like liquid silver, a testament to her enduring status as a fashion icon.

 Scarlett Johansson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Scarlett Johansson attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)© Taylor Hill

Scarlett Johansson, never one to shy away from making a statement, commanded attention in a bold ensemble. She wore a dramatic black suit with a plunging neckline. The tailoring accentuated her hourglass figure and exuded a sense of powerful femininity. 

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev wearing black bridal dress at Clooney Foundation For Justice The Albies event© Getty

Nina Dobrev, ever the fashion chameleon, embraced the evening in a contemporary masterpiece. She exuded youthful exuberance in a classic black dress accentuated with delicate lace detailing. The gown flowed gracefully, emphasising her silhouette.

Cindy Crawford

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Cindy Crawford attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies" on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)© Cindy Ord

Cindy Crawford, another icon of the modelling world, made a statement in a jewel-tones magenta gown that seamlessly blended sophistication with allure. 

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner Smith in leather dress and gloves at Clooney Foundation For Justice The Albies event© Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith, recognised for her bold fashion choices, showcased her avant-garde style in a daring outfit that turned heads and sparked conversations. The ensemble, an artful blend of high fashion and audacity, solidified her reputation as a fashion trailblazer.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice The Albies© Getty

Anne Hathaway, a name synonymous with sartorial savvy, stole the spotlight in a daring gown. The dress, an exquisite meld of lace and sequin harlequin print, accentuated her fashion prowess. 

Amal Clooney

Amal and George are the picture perfect couple© Taylor Hill

Amal Clooney, the epitome of elegance, graced the event in a dazzling Versace gown that exuded sophistication. Her outfit, a harmonious blend of classic and contemporary, was a testament to her impeccable taste and style, capturing the essence of the evening perfectly.

Julianna Margulies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Julianna Margulies attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies" on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)© Cindy Ord

Julianna Margulies exuded understated elegance in a classic yet modern outfit, embodying effortless style. She dazzled in a pink, satin gown adorned with intricate floral appliqués that seemed to bloom as she moved. Julianna paired her outfit with minimalist accessories, allowing the dress to take centre stage. 

Emily Blunt

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's "The Albies" at the New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)© Gotham

Emily Blunt graced the red carpet in a  gown that radiated sophistication. She wore a red dress paired her gown with a 60's inspired updo and bold diamond earrings that framed her face. Her choice of attire showcased her playful yet elegant personality.

