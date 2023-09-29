Amal Clooney's dazzling Versace dress featured Autumn 2023's standout cool-girl trend

Though the meticulous glamour of Paris Fashion Week has dominated sartorial conversations this week, all eyes were on the New York Public Library on Thursday as Amal Clooney wore a traffic-stopping crystal Versace gown to host the Albie Awards with her husband George Clooney.

The lawyer, activist and style icon stepped out for the annual awards ceremony which is named in honour of Justice Albie Sachs - a renowned South African lawyer and jurist known for his fight against apartheid.

MORE: Amal Clooney oozes quiet luxury in chicest shoes of summer 2023

READ: Amal Clooney's most iconic fashion moments of all time

© ANGELA WEISS Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal and George were joined by a star-studded audience including Kate Moss, Donatella Versace, Anne Hathway and Jodie Turner-Smith.

She’s a vision on any given occasion, but Amal’s resplendent custom Versace gown boasting a bodycon silhouette, a fishtail train and rhinestone adornments was truly mesmerising. And though a timeless silhouette for any special occasion, Amal’s dress was actually bang on trend for autumn 2023.

© Getty Amal wore a dazzling rhinestone Versace gown

Dazzling embellishments are having a moment. We saw glimpses of the diamante trend earlier this year when Nicola Peltz wore a rhinestone H&M mini dress for a date night with Brooklyn Beckham and Hailey Bieber wore the coolest pink diamante dress to celebrate Rhode in London. More recently, influencers and A-listers alike have proved it's the biggest party season trend of the AW23 season so far - from mesh tops to trousers and ballet flats.

Fashionistas are currently donning diamantes from head to toe, including Rita Ora who wore two cool-girl approved embellished party dresses in one week.

Rita Ora wore a rhinestone dress last week

Amal paired the dress with a chunky diamond bracelet, dangle earrings and a silver satin clutch bag.

Her look was on trend yet timeless and we can't get enough.