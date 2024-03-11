Fashion analysis: This year's red carpet outfits were truly Oscars-worthy - here's why

For those of us that love fashion, watching a prestigious award ceremony is as much about the outfits as it is the nominations. And as someone who works for a fashion magazine, it is actually more about the glamour, much more, but I didn’t actually say that.

During exchanges in the office the following day we painstakingly dissect each and every element. Conversations about Margot Robbie looking like a total babe wearing Atelier Versace, how Lupita Nyongo’s radiantly shone in Armani Privé and that Jennifer Lawrence exuded grace thanks to her polka-dot Dior haute couture gown - will take precedence over noting Oppenheimer’s 13 nominations. But, well done team Oppenheimer, the accolades were well-deserved.

© John Shearer Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards wearing Dior

And as far as glamour-chats go, discussions about last night’s 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was no exception. The verdict? Here I've compiled my Oscar style winners...

The Most Impressive Beaded Ensembles

© PATRICK T. FALLON Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role "The Holdovers"

Among all other ceremonies the Oscars is considered the epitome of elegance and refinement. So plenty of intricate beading, sequins and luxurious details are to be expected.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards wearing Dior

Those that did it best last night were: Florence Pugh rocking a glam-punk look wearing Del Core, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who accepted the best supporting actress Oscar for The Holdovers wearing Louis Vuitton, America Ferrera who looked epic in a metallic pink Atelier Versace gown, Michelle Yeoh who opted for a sequinned, one-shoulder evening gown by Balenciaga and Anya Taylor-Joy who wore a Dior haute couture ivory silk bustier dress with grey embroidered petals inspired by the Dior Venus dress.

The Risk-Takers

The importance of maintaining poise and avoiding mishaps is paramount at such a prestigious award ceremony. The Acadamy Award red carpet is surely the last place an attendee would like to take a tumble, not to mention struggle negotiating a seated position for a long period of time, (remember Dua Lipa at The BRITs?).

© Marleen Moise Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards wearing a Giambattista Valli gown

But, last night some celebrities decided to choose style over convenience. And I take my hat off to Ariana Grande, whose beautiful Giambattista Valli gown can’t have been easy to manoeuvre around in. Same for the aforementioned Margot Robbie and Cynthia Erivo who wore custom Louis Vuitton.

© Jeff Kravitz Cynthia Erivo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards wearing Louis Vuitton

The Side-Slit Dress

Since Angelina Jolie wore a, now iconic, Atelier Versace ‘leg dress’ to the Oscars in 2012, there have been plenty of red carpet-ready exaggerated leg pops.

© Jeff Kravitz Danielle Brooks attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards wearing Dolce & Gabbana

This year Danielle Brooks, best known for her role as Tasha in Orange is the New Black, looked stunning in her Dolce and Gabbana version. Issa Rae’s Ami gown ticked the leg-pose box and Regina King’s orange Atelier Versace dress was slit to the thigh. Wait for the memes.

The Chic-Geek

© Marleen Moise Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards wearing Chanel

Thankfully, not everyone fits into the floor-length gown category, and this year’s Oscars were all the more colourful thanks to Celine Song, who wore a Loewe two-tone navy and black blazer and tiered ruffle skirt worn with Oxford shoes and Billie Eilish, who won best song Oscar for What Was I Made For? from Barbie, in a schoolgirl look by Chanel.

The Best Dressed Males

Bradley Cooper wearing Louis Vuitton, Ryan Gosling in Gucci and Cillian Murphy who chose to wear Versace, all looked dashingly dapper.

© Marleen Moise Eugene Lee Yang attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards wearing crimson red

But filmmaker, actor and author Eugene Lee Yang wearing a crimson red tuxedo jacket and full skirt, and Venezuelan-Swedish singer and actor Omar Josué Rudberg, who went shirtless under his cropped double-breasted black blazer... both went that extra mile. Go big, or go home!