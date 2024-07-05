Anya Taylor-Joy just made a case for this 'frumpy' vintage pyjama trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



At the recent GQ Heroes summit held at Soho Farmhouse, Anya Taylor-Joy once again proved why she is a fashion icon to watch.

In a video from her lavish bungalow at the private members club, presumably taken in the morning, Anya was seen wearing a white nightie that exudes a fresh, prairie-inspired charm. This look, both ethereal and effortlessly chic, makes a compelling case for the vintage pyjama trend.

Her choice of attire is a nod to the simplicity of bygone eras; the nightie, with its delicate fabric and understated design, perfectly captures the essence of pastoral beauty. Anya’s relaxed, natural appearance in the photo only adds to the appeal, making her look like she stepped out of a timeless romance novel.

© @AnyaTaylorJoy Anya Taylor-Joy was staying at Soho Farmhouse to attend day two of GQ Heroes 2024

This sartorial choice is surprising given that nighties have not been trending for quite some time. Generally associated with frumpy matriarchs rather than chic fashion stars, the nightie has long been overlooked. Anya's decision to don the piece breathed new life into an old classic, and demonstrates her unique ability to elevate any garment into high fashion territory.

Later in the day, Anya took to the stage at the GQ Heroes summit looking bright-eyed, relaxed, and fresh-faced. This serene image stood in stark contrast to the dust-laden, gun-wielding character she portrays in Furiosa: The Mad Max Saga. During her intimate panel talk, she swapped her morning nightie for an all-black ensemble adorned with Tiffany jewellery, yet still radiated the same effortless elegance.

Discussing her challenging experience on the Furiosa set, Anya described the role as "an incredibly difficult job," but one she "wouldn't change for anything." She expressed her deep connection to the character, saying, "I care about all of my characters, but some of them go that one step deeper. [Furiosa] lives in a world where nothing blooms, all empathy is punished, and she lives entirely alone."

The intense isolation and her character's mute nature for six and a half months significantly impacted her, Anya also touched on themes of female rage and her collaborative creative process with the visionary Mad Max director, George Miller. Her insights were as captivating as her style, showcasing her as not just a remarkable fashion icon but as an actress unafraid to push boundaries.

Anya Taylor-Joy's embrace of the nightie is both refreshing and inspiring. For those looking to infuse their pyjama arsenal with a touch of vintage charm, taking a cue from Anya might be just the way to do it. It's fresh, nostalgic, and this time I think it’s here to stay.