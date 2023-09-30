Rita Ora and Lila Moss sheer outfits are utterly cool-girl approved

Rita Ora and Lila Moss are the fashionista duo we never knew we needed.

Fashion designer and style muse shared a tribute to Kate Moss’ model daughter on Instagram on Friday as she celebrated her 21st birthday. And their outfits proved why they are two of the ultimate It-girl's

Rita's said in the affectionate post: "Happy birthday to my gorgeous bumblebee @lilamoss 21!"

Ora wore the chicest lace bralette paired with matching gloves that stretched past her elbows. Using gloves to add a splash of elegance to a look has been a fashionista favourite styling hack in 2023. In one of her most memorable red carpet looks ever, the Princess of Wales kickstarted the trend back in February when she wore an ethereal white gown with striking black arm-length gloves to the BAFTAs.

© Instagram Rita shared the photograph of her and Lila on Instagram

Lily James, Barbara Palvin and Princess Beatrice have also rocked opera gloves this year.

Lila wore the chicest slip dress which encapsulated two of the biggest trends of the moment. Sheer dresses have been a fashion favourite for the last few years, and runway shows including Victoria Beckham’s ballet-inspired SS24 show presented on Lila’s birthday, have proven that ‘naked dressing’ is still going to be big beyond this season.

Rita wearing a diamante dress

Diamantes on the other hand is a trend that has crept onto our radars for AW23. From sheer tops to ballet flats, influencers, street stylers and A-listers have been wearing embellished everything. Rita herself wore two rhinestone dresses in one week earlier this month.

We're completely obsessed with their part season-approved looks.