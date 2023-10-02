Florence Pugh wore the most unexpected top under her oversized Valentino blazer

Florence Pugh is leaning into her modern fashion icon era more and more, and we can't get enough of the actress' signature offbeat glamour.

Following on from that sheer dress moment, the Don't Worry Darling star highlighted yet again why Valentino is one of her go-to luxury fashion houses.

The 27-year-old graced the Italian label's SS24 show with her presence, delivering Paris Fashion Week obsessives a generous dose of front row drama. Despite wearing saccharine baby pink, Florence's look had a certain cool-girl edge, complemented by her post-buzzcut tufty blonde crop.

READ: Florence Pugh 2023 Elle style awards outfit was one of her edgiest looks yet

The Little Women actress opted for one of the label's latest tailoring offerings, a pastel pink blazer with a generous fit.

© Getty Florence attended Valentino's SS24 show

The piece featured sleek, curved lapels and a double-breasted design. The buttons, matching the main shade, felt minimalist, and the flat pockets felt undisruptive and clean.

MORE: Florence Pugh's bizarre blue toe nail polish was actually quite vibey

READ: 9 times Florence Pugh stole the show on the red carpet

© Getty The actress wore a pale pink suit over a bow crop top

Florence layered her blazer over a top that felt utterly AW23 appropriate – a crop top in the shape of a supersized bow.

Move over 3D florals, the bow is the playful adornment du jour, according to the fashion set. Subtler iterations of the girlish trend have crept into the celebrity sphere recently, from Alexa Chung's hero ballet flats to Rita Ora's gothic hair accessories, but we love Florence's bow focal point.

MORE: Florence Pugh's latest sheer dress moment is more iconic than ever - here's why

RELATED: Florence Pugh stuns in see-through skirt at Valentino's Paris Fashion Week show

© Getty Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield both championed pink

Despite the bow's traditionally ultra-femme associations, Florence's interpretation felt alternative and current thanks to her septum piercing, Tiffany & Co.'s gold 'Lock' hoops, mauve lipstick, and is that a belly ring we spy?

Florence Pugh is the ultimate cool-girl dresser, and we are totally here for it…