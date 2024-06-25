Paris Couture Week Street Style 2024: The best dressed guests and celebrities

Ah Paris, the only place in the world you can buy a croissant, in top-to-toe Schiaparelli, and it all just makes perfect sense.

Especially if it’s Autumn Winter Couture Fashion Week, aka the fanciest shindig in the fashion calendar.

We’ve been spoiled by the appearances of Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams and Avril Lavigne (yes, really), strutting up and down the 'City of Light' in thoroughly fantastic ensembles. So grab a cuppa (and a pastry, naturally) and scroll on to see the best dressed guests and celebrities at this season's extravaganza.

Paris Couture Week Street Style 2024:

© Edward Berthelot Heart Evanglista Sporting Schiaparelli earrings, shirt, bra bag and trousers, outside - you guessed it - the Schiaparelli show.



© Christian Vierig Flora Coquerel Who needs a handbag eh, when you've got this hooded extravaganza to sling your bits and bobs in. Fiona looked a dream outside the Juana Martin show.

Kylie Jenner Kylie is now something of a staple on the Schiaparelli front row and never fails to deliver something show stopping.

© Edward Berthelot Tatiana Korsakova If we drove past Tatiana while walking down the street, we would scream out the window, "that colour looks sensational on you!"

© Christian Vierig Malvika Sheth Looking sensational in an asymmetric blue top and co-ordinating pailette skirt outside the Georges Hobeika show.



© Edward Berthelot Xuan Xu Wearing possibly the most fantastic sunshine yellow dress (complete with face, of course) outside the Schiaparelli show.

© Jacopo Raule Serena Williams Looking killer in pillar box red and crisp white (we need that bag), at the Thom Browne show.

© Edward Berthelot Leonie Hanne Wearing a blush pink two-piece with white pants peeking through and a Schiaparelli staple bag outside the show.

© Christian Vierig Avril Lavigne Yes that is Avril Lavigne (or Melissa, depending on your school of thought) wearing grey-blue fringing at the Tamara Ralph show.

© Christian Vierig Iryna Thater Wearing pristine pink and a black bow top with classic Dior pumps and a cute as a button Lady Dior bag outside the show.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Ryan Destiny Looking perfectly polished at the Dior show. In our wildest dreams we could never look this chic.