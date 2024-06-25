Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Haute Couture Week 2024: The best Street Style pictures
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

Paris Couture Week Street Style 2024: The best dressed guests and celebrities

The boujiest looks from the hottest 'frows' in town...

Paris Couture Week Street Style 2024: The best dressed guests and celebrities
Clare Pennington
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ah Paris, the only place in the world you can buy a croissant, in top-to-toe Schiaparelli, and it all just makes perfect sense. 

Especially if it’s Autumn Winter Couture Fashion Week, aka the fanciest shindig in the fashion calendar. 

We’ve been spoiled by the appearances of Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams and Avril Lavigne (yes, really), strutting up and down the 'City of Light' in thoroughly fantastic ensembles. So grab a cuppa (and a pastry, naturally) and scroll on to see the best dressed guests and celebrities at this season's extravaganza.

Paris Couture Week Street Style 2024:

Heart Evanglista© Edward Berthelot

Heart Evanglista

Sporting Schiaparelli earrings, shirt, bra bag and trousers, outside - you guessed it - the Schiaparelli show.

Flora Coquerel© Christian Vierig

Flora Coquerel

Who needs a handbag eh, when you've got this hooded extravaganza to sling your bits and bobs in. Fiona looked a dream outside the Juana Martin show. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie is now something of a staple on the Schiaparelli front row and never fails to deliver something show stopping. 

Tatiana Korsakova© Edward Berthelot

Tatiana Korsakova

If we drove past Tatiana while walking down the street, we would scream out the window, "that colour looks sensational on you!" 

Malvika Sheth© Christian Vierig

Malvika Sheth

Looking sensational in an asymmetric blue top and co-ordinating pailette skirt outside the Georges Hobeika show. 

Xuan Xu © Edward Berthelot

Xuan Xu

Wearing possibly the most fantastic sunshine yellow dress (complete with face, of course) outside the Schiaparelli show. 

Serena Williams© Jacopo Raule

Serena Williams

Looking killer in pillar box red and crisp white (we need that bag), at the Thom Browne show. 

Leonie Hanne© Edward Berthelot

Leonie Hanne

Wearing a blush pink two-piece with white pants peeking through and a Schiaparelli staple bag outside the show.

Avril Lavigne© Christian Vierig

Avril Lavigne

Yes that is Avril Lavigne (or Melissa, depending on your school of thought) wearing grey-blue fringing at the Tamara Ralph show.

Iryna Thater © Christian Vierig

Iryna Thater

Wearing pristine pink and a black bow top with classic Dior pumps and a cute as a button Lady Dior bag outside the show. 

Ryan Destiny© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Ryan Destiny

Looking perfectly polished at the Dior show. In our wildest dreams we could never look this chic. 

Alexandra Pereira © Edward Berthelot

Alexandra Pereira

Wearing top to toe Schiaparelli for their couture show in a keyhole midi dress, statement gold earrings the brand are known for plus a shaggy knit. 

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more