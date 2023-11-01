Gucci just released this season's new ‘it’ bag and it's completely vegan

Gucci’s newest handbag is not like the others. And when you find out why we guarantee that you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Meet the new iteration of the famed Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag made from Demetra - AKA vegan leather, with vocal vegan and animal rights activist Billie Eilish as the innovative bag's poster girl.

What Is Demetra?

To put it simply, It’s Gucci’s answer to the future of fashion. Soft, durable and made in-house with 75% plant-derived raw materials, Demetra is the latest innovation in animal-free material from the Italian house. The material has been in the works since 2021, but this is the first time we’ve seen it used for its intended purpose, and actually going live for customers to buy.

MORE: Designer winter coats that are worth the investment

RELATED: 23 fashion collaborations that everyone is talking about right now

To celebrate the milestone of innovation Gucci called upon muse and friend of the house Billie to front the campaign, showcasing the new bag in all its Gucci glory.

The official campaign video shows Billie hanging about in different locations being herself. With the pop-stars Barbie movie track ‘What Was I Made For?’ setting the tone, Billie can be seen goofing around, swinging on swings, riding in pick-up trucks and playing the keyboard all whilst dressed head to toe in enviable Gucci fits. The imagery is much the same, with Billie exuding authenticity as she poses with her guitars and pulls faces to the camera.

© Gucci Billie Eilish showing off the new bag

This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated together, just last year the Bad Guy singer was the face of Gucci’s Eyewear campaign, donned in over-the-top frames whist driving a vintage car. Eilish is also known for favouring the Gucci monogram in matching two-piece sets on red carpets around the world.

Although the Horsebit 1955 bag is the first to be reimagined in the Demetra fabric, we have a sneaky suspicion that it won’t be their last…