Lily James dazzles in crystal plunge dress for new Versace campaign

British actress and style icon Lily James has a habit of donning a dramatic look whenever she models for Versace.

The 34-year-old Lyonesse star shared a sneak peek of her latest campaign, starring as the poster girl for the brand's Bright Crystal perfume, and her dazzling outfits are utterly captivating.

Lily shared the video to her Instagram stories for her 3m followers, sporting a slicked-back high pony and wearing a showstopping bubblegum pink dress featuring a fitted bodice, a plunge sweetheart neckline and visible corset bones adorned with diamantes.

Dazzling embellishments are having a moment right now. We saw glimpses of the diamante trend earlier this year when Nicola Peltz wore a rhinestone H&M mini dress for a date night with Brooklyn Beckham and Hailey Bieber wore the coolest pink diamante dress to celebrate Rhode in London. But more recently, influencers and A-listers alike have proved it's the biggest party season trend of the AW23 season so far - from mesh tops to trousers and ballet flats.

Fashionistas are currently donning diamantes from head to toe, including Amal Clooney, Suki Waterhouse and Rita Ora, who wore two cool-girl-approved embellished party dresses in one week.

An opulent, fresh-faced make-up look and chunky silver earrings finished off Lily's uber-glamorous look.

© Instagram Lily looked unrecognisable in a 2022 Versace campaign

In the same advert, she also wore a metallic pink ruched dress paired with a totally unexpected bright blonde hairdo that threw us right back to her Cinderella days.

She’s a long-term friend of the Italian fashion house, and earlier this year gushed over Donatella Versace and Emily Ratajkowski calling them "true queens". In one of her many campaigns for the brand, Lily was almost unrecognisable embracing jet black hair with a severe fringe, along with vampy purple lipstick.

This autumn she’s giving the Barbiecore trend a party season makeover and we can’t get enough.