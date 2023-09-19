Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lily James exudes modern elegance in polka dot co-ord

The Cinderella actress radiated regal energy in a chic bouclé jacket  

Lily James wearing a polka dot co-ord
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
London Fashion Week is drawing to a close, but Lily James is refusing to let her style game lose momentum, even for a second.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star has been busy injecting the front row with a splash of her signature glamour – excellent news for fashion fans.

Her latest appearance at the Vogue100 x Erdem dinner, held on Monday at the National Portrait Gallery, delivered yet another dose of autumn outfit inspiration.

Her look had a regal air about it, consisting of a grey bouclé jacket and a matching midi skirt.

Lily James wearing a grey skirt co-ord © Getty
Lily layered her jacket over a crop top to give her look a contemporary feel

Her pieces featured a black polka dot print all over and frayed edging, giving the classic woven two-piece a softer, more relaxed feel. 

Lily layered her boxy, button-up jacket over a minimalist black crop top and topped off the ensemble with mesh patterned shoes.

Lily James and Billie Piper at the Vogue100 x Erdem dinner © Getty
Lily James and Billie Piper at the Vogue100 x Erdem dinner

 Pearl drop-down earrings added additional polish, and her elegant updo felt richly reminiscent of one of her most memorable roles' cartoon counterpart. Cinderella, is that you? 

Lily's elegant co-ord moment comes just after the Pam & Tommy actress swapped out a day on set for a day on the front row at the British Museum. Exuding leading lady glamour at Erdem's SS24 show, Lily opted for autumn's most luxurious knitwear trend, an embellished jumper.

Lily James at Erdem's SS24 show © Getty
The Cinderella actress looked chic at Erdem's SS24 show

 Bringing a romantic, slightly gothic, air to London Fashion Week, Lily paired her glitzy cropped sweater alongside a voluminous midaxi skirt and peep-toe heels, fastened with a flouncy bow.   

