Lily James exudes modern elegance in polka dot co-ord

London Fashion Week is drawing to a close, but Lily James is refusing to let her style game lose momentum, even for a second.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star has been busy injecting the front row with a splash of her signature glamour – excellent news for fashion fans.

Her latest appearance at the Vogue100 x Erdem dinner, held on Monday at the National Portrait Gallery, delivered yet another dose of autumn outfit inspiration.

Her look had a regal air about it, consisting of a grey bouclé jacket and a matching midi skirt.

© Getty Lily layered her jacket over a crop top to give her look a contemporary feel

Her pieces featured a black polka dot print all over and frayed edging, giving the classic woven two-piece a softer, more relaxed feel.

Lily layered her boxy, button-up jacket over a minimalist black crop top and topped off the ensemble with mesh patterned shoes.

© Getty Lily James and Billie Piper at the Vogue100 x Erdem dinner

Pearl drop-down earrings added additional polish, and her elegant updo felt richly reminiscent of one of her most memorable roles' cartoon counterpart. Cinderella, is that you?

Lily's elegant co-ord moment comes just after the Pam & Tommy actress swapped out a day on set for a day on the front row at the British Museum. Exuding leading lady glamour at Erdem's SS24 show, Lily opted for autumn's most luxurious knitwear trend, an embellished jumper.

© Getty The Cinderella actress looked chic at Erdem's SS24 show

Bringing a romantic, slightly gothic, air to London Fashion Week, Lily paired her glitzy cropped sweater alongside a voluminous midaxi skirt and peep-toe heels, fastened with a flouncy bow.