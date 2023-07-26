5 photos of royals wearing Crocs: From Princess Kate to Mia Tindall

Love 'em or hate 'em, Crocs are here to stay… Whilst the all-purpose foam clog shoes sparked debate when they first landed in the early 2000s, it's fair to say that the boat shoes have experienced a revival of sorts.

Previously dubbed ugly, garish, and tacky, Crocs were once the sole reserve of roaming toddlers and mums-on-the-run. Fast forward to the present day, and they've taken on a whole new identity, making them this summer's hottest shoe trend.

© Getty Heidi Klum is team Croc!

From a plethora of exciting collaborations (Barbie, Mschf, Balenciaga and Christopher Kane to name just a few) to croc-wearing celebrities such as Stormzy and Whoopi Goldberg, it's safe to say that the technicolour slip-ons have made quite the comeback.

Celebrities aside, did you know that the royals are also a Croc-loving bunch? Keep scrolling for a dose of wholesome fashion content…

Princess Kate

© Getty Kate made Crocs look cool in 2007

Back in 2007, the Princess of Wales eschewed her trusty pointed heels for a pair of flaming red crocs. Yes, really. In a series of unearthed snapshots, the then-Kate Middleton donned a pair of the iconic slip-ons as she took part in a fun training session with The Sisterhood Cross Channel rowing team.

The royal had her Crocs in 'sports mode' and opted to elevate her chunky shoes with a sunshine yellow jibbitz. Iconic!

Prince George

© Getty Prince George looked angelic in his navy clogs

Kate isn't the only member of the Wales clan with a soft spot for Crocs. Prince George nearly broke the internet in 2015 when he debuted a pair of navy-blue Crocs for a family polo outing at the Beaufort Polo Club.

Take a look at George modelling his Crocs in the video below...

WATCH: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest royal moments

The royal tot looked so precious toddling about in his squashy footwear. And did you know that his outing caused a whopping 809% spike in demand for the shoes, resulting in the style selling out around the world. Wowzah!

Isla and Savannah Phillips

© Getty The sibling duo made a strong case for the squishy shoes

Sisters Isla and Savannah Phillips hopped on the Croc bandwagon in 2016. The sister duo donned colourful clogs as they soaked up some equestrian action at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Savannah looked adorable in a pair of bubblegum pink Crocs, while her younger sister Isla, looked so sweet in a pair of navy-aquamarine slip-ons.

Savannah Phillips

© Getty Savannah proudly unveiled her purple Croc wellies

Savannah whipped out a second pair of Crocs at the Badminton Horse Trials. In a series of sweet photos, the royal youngster could be seen rocking a pair of funky purple Croc wellies – and to be honest, her squishy boots are a total vibe.

The occasion was made all the sweeter thanks to an ice-cream pit stop. Savannah looked thrilled as she stomped about whilst devouring a delicious-looking summer treat.

Mia Tindall

© Getty Mia similarly opted for a pair of purple Crocs

The trend similarly caught the eye of Mike Tindall and Zara's eldest daughter, Mia. The royal melted hearts in 2016 when she showed off a pair of deep violet-hued Crocs at Whatley Manor Gatcombe Horse Trials.

For the family outing, Mia teamed her comfy footwear with denim dungarees and a simple grey T-shirt. She looked so sweet in the throwback picture as she paused for a quick sit-down.