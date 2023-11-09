Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer stun in bizarre headpieces that are perfect for alternative brides

The thing we love about stylish aristocrats Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, is they’re constantly sporting a ‘same but different’ style agenda.

After recently showing us two ways to wear the red trend, the stylish sisters stepped out at the 2023 Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne and championed Australian designers from head-to-toe (literally), including dazzling headpieces that are giving us major inspiration for this party season.

© Sam Tabone Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer during 2023 Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse

Oozing bridal chic, Amelia wore an elegant white jumpsuit with a corset bodice, wide-leg trousers and romantic gigot sleeves from Cappellazzo Couture, whilst Eliza opted for a one-shoulder white bustier top with sculptured panelling at the front, paired with wide-leg trousers from Toni Maticevski.

The pièce de résistance to their ethereal ensembles were pieces of jewellery that gave statement glamour a whole new meaning.

Amelia wore the showstopping ‘Dynasty Necklace’ from House of Emmanuele - a crystal embellished necklace with crystal, lilac, amethyst & tanzanite tones, complete with three jaw-dropping emerald pendants.

© Sam Tabone The aristocratic twins for dramatic jewellery for the occasion

Furthering the drama, she wore the ‘Caulfield Bandeau’ crystal headpiece from wedding accessories brand Stephanie Browne - a headband featuring intertwined leaf embellishments adorned with Swarovski crystals. She also wore the Elsa Bridal Clutch from the same label, made with 100% Swarovski crystals.

Eliza on the other hand wore a smaller necklace that was equally as show-stopping, to allow her sculpted bustier to share the spotlight. She wore the Muse Crystal Choker by House of Emmanuele featuring lavender and amethyst crystals. She paired it with the matching Lavender Muse Dynasty Crystal Headpiece - a crystal embellished headpiece using Octogaon, Pear, Navette & round Crystal Stones.

Whether you have a Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve party, are a bride-to-be with an alternative style agenda or just want to amp up the glam for your party season plans, Amelia and Eliza’s totally unexpected headpieces are utterly perfect.