Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer show us two ways to wear red for party seaso

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer show us two ways to wear red for party season

Princess Diana's nieces rock autumn's hottest colour trend at Melbourne Cup day

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attend The National Gallery Summer Party 2023
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
Party season is fast approaching, and we're on the hunt for a spot of outfit inspiration.

 Aristocratic twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are on hand to provide the goods, having championed autumn's hottest hue at a recent horse racing event in Australia.

 Despite the weather looking pretty balmy down under, their looks were infused with a certain festive spirit, owing to the hero colour: red. 

Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer wearing dresses by couture label Cappellazzo© Getty
The pair wore dresses by couture label Cappellazzo

Styled by Kirsty McBeath, the 31-year-old twins looked resplendent at Flemington Racecourse for Melbourne Cup Day in matching scarlet dresses created by couture label Cappellazzo.

 Calculated coordination is a key part of their approach, proven by their style back catalogue. "There’s nothing we can’t get through as long as we have each other… we are each other’s other halves," Amelia previously told Hello! Fashion. "We have the exact same taste in clothing, and will arrive at a dinner or meet up in the day dressed to match. When choosing outfits for an event, we’ve found the only way to do this fairly is to take it in turns who gets to choose first."

 Eliza was serving evening elegance in an off-the-shoulder gown with a frontal thigh split. She completed her look with a striking gilded headpiece by milliner EZARA/J.

 Another vote for the sweetheart neckline came in the form of Amelia's short-sleeved mini dress, featuring bustle-like shaping. Her approach had a playful, cocktail party feel and worked beautifully in tandem with a red floral headband by Stephanie Browne and a voluminous low ponytail.

Lady Eliza and Amrlia Spencer wearing red dresses at Melbourne Cup Day© Getty
The twins rocked AW23's hottest hue

Taking their cues from the catwalk, punchy red was the focal point, providing energy and vibrancy.

 Consider us utterly party season, red-y…

