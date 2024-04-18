Queen Letizia's state banquet dress: the subtle details that you probably missed

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia of Spain attended a banquet hosted by King Willem-Alexander at the Royal Palace Amsterdam.

Pulling out all the stops for the special occasion whilst committing to her voguish, fashion-forward agenda, she stunned in a patternless sapphire blue gown paired with the royal Diamond Loop tiara made by Cartier.

The dress made by Spanish couture brand The 2nd Skin Co. epitomised Letizia's signature style agenda: unfussy, elegant and captivating. Royal fashion fans may have been surprised at the lack of adornments on her gown considering other royals, including the Princess of Wales, often wear embellished dresses for state banquets. But Letizia's gown possessed a striking, fashion-forward and dramatically chic silhouette, which was a testament to her innate dressing style.

© Alamy Queen Letizia stunned in a design by Spanish label The 2nd Skin Co.

The 'Suraia' dress from the brand features a round high neck, a pleated A-line skirt and 3/4 length sleeves, and Letizia kept the same design for her custom piece. The original dress however comes with a thin, loose-fitting waistbelt, but Letizia opted for a thicker, suede belt with a large buckle to cinch the waist in for a more defined and fitted silhouette.

MORE: Queen Letizia's green trousers and chunky loafers combo is a lesson is cool-girl comfort chic

© The 2nd Skin Co. The original dress featured a loose-fitting waist belt

One detail she did keep the same however, was subtle bows on the cuffs of each arm, which gave this timeless gown the perfect trend-led touch.

"Saccharine and stylish in equal parts, bows are still going strong this season," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, All-encompassing tops and dresses are emerging, but if you're merely looking to dip your toe, ballet flats, decorated with shiny ribbons or slim, lace-like adornments, are the way to go."

© Getty Letizia kept the delicate bow detailing on the arm cuffs

Though the bow detailing and her belt change were very subtle details, they spoke volumes to her attitude towards modern yet royal-appropriate fashion.

Yet another Queen Letizia look we are utterly obsessed with.