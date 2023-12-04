Alexa Chung stuns in a bizarre metallic disc dress at the Fashion Awards 2023

Captivating outfits and Alexa Chung are synonymous.

The British model's eclectic style has kept her on our sartorial icons list since the early 2000s, and her outfit for the 2023 Fashion Awards was absolutely no different.

She stepped out onto the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a structured metallic disc dress from cool-girl-approved British label 16Arlington.

DON'T MISS: The best dressed guests at the 2023 Fashion Awards

READ: Lady Amelia & Eliza Spencer ooze ice queen glamour at the Fashion Awards 2023

© Dave Benett Alexa Chung

The showstopping dress designed by 16Arlington's Creative Director Marco Capaldo, who was also her date for the evening, featured a sultry square neckline, an exaggerated hip silhouette (a primary factor in the brand's SS24 collection) and was adorned with 3,980 metal discs, according to British Vogue.

"Alexa's dress gave me all the Christmassy feels" said Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, who was on the red carpet for the event, "she literally looked like she was the fashion award".

MORE: Autumn dress trends to have on your radar for AW23

© Mike Marsland Alexa stunned in 16Arlington

Alexa paired the stunning dress with sky-high black court heels, a silver tennis bracelet and a chunky ring on her index finger. She opted for a pared-back make-up look and her mousey brown, shoulder-length tresses loosely waved to let her dazzling outfit do all the talking.

Metallics are a major this party season - from heels to ballet flats, bags to jeans. A sprinkling of silver is at the top of every fashion influencer's winter fashion wishlist right now. But that wasn't the only autumn/winter trend that Alexa's dress embodied. "Nipped in waists and accentuated hips were out in full force [during fashion month], with many designers celebrating the hourglass silhouette," explains Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "Boned corsets and exaggerated hip volume are going to be key for creating that retro, ultra-feminine shape."

© Dave Benett Marco Capaldo and Alexa Chung

Reinventing retro silhouettes is becoming a signature sartorial move for the ever-stylish Alexa. Last year she nailed the classic cape dress (a style adored by the Princess of Wales and Margot Robbie in 2023) wearing a spaghetti strap LBD from Prada layered with a sheer nude cape, complete with 1920s-esque finger waves and statement pearl hair clips.