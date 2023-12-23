The 10 Best street style outfits of 2023

As the world spun on its axis of style, 2023 unfurled a tapestry of trends on the streets that became the real runways.

From the pulsing arteries of New York's concrete jungle to the sun-kissed boulevards of Paris, fashionistas, influencers and the sartorially savvy have turned every sidewalk into a catwalk.

These images, captured candidly amidst the ebb and flow of fashion week, are a testament to the fact that sometimes, the most authentic fashion moments are the ones that happen off-runway.

Our round-up of the top 10 street style snapshots of 2023 isn't just a list—it's a visual testament to the individuality and flair that has defined our year.

Hello! Fashion shares the 10 best street style photos of 2023:

1 10 Elsa Hosk © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Elsa Hosk seen heading to the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 Striding across the Parisian streets, Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk's Dior ensemble is a masterclass in monochrome sophistication. On her feet, she sports flats that could diplomatically resolve the stiletto-versus-comfort debate. Paris bows down, traffic stops; after all, the sidewalk is her runway.

2 10 Tiffany Hsu © Edward Berthelot Tiffany Hsu outside Gucci, during the Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023 Tiffany Hsu always turns the pavement into her personal runway. Swathed in a black coat with shoulder pads sharp enough to cut through fashion week's noise — she pairs it with 2023’s must-have red tights and pink pointed shoes, giving us a real 'stop-and-stare' moment. Clutching a Gucci bag, she’s not just wearing an outfit; she's making a statement: Bold is the new black.

3 10 Alexa Chung © Edward Berthelot Alexa Chung outside Miu Miu, during Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 Here we see the epitome of street-chic, on the pavements of Paris. A muse of the urban catwalk, Alexa Chung wears a cropped bra, bordered with embroidery that whispers "cool-girl couture". The pleated white skirt flirts with the breeze, a stark contrast to the disciplined lines of her black leather belt. Accessorised with a handbag and loafers as sleek as a Parisian espresso, this ensemble is less 'ready-to-wear' and more 'ready-to-conquer'. Alexa, play "Fashion Icon".

4 10 Winnie Harlow © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Winnie Harlow seen heading to The Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week on September 20, 2023 With a stride that could put the Milanese trams to shame, Winnie Harlow always makes the city's cobblestone pathways her personal catwalk. Dressed head-to-toe in Fendi logos, she's a mobile exhibit of the brand’s latest collection. The trench coat, cinched at the waist, flaunts geometry that Pythagoras would ponder over. Milan may be a city steeped in history, but Winnie's look is a bold paragraph in the book of 'what's next.'

5 10 Nina Sandbech © Christian Vierig Nina Sandbech during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 27, 2023 Bathed in golden hour, Nina Sandbech takes "strutting the crosswalk" to a new level of fabulous. She's a kaleidoscope of colour in a dress that seems to have raided the Barbie movie costume department for inspiration, complete with feathers that could tickle the fancy of any fashion loving doll. Let's not overlook the pink heels, which boldly proclaim that Cinderella's glass slippers are so last season.

6 10 Rita Ora © Jeremy Moeller Rita Ora during her press tour for 'You and I' on July 10, 2023 Amidst the urban jungle of Berlin, Rita Ora takes "power dressing" pastures new. The boots, a sartorial stampede of black and white cow pattern, march down the cobblestones with a purpose. With sunglasses dark enough to challenge any paparazzi, Rita's look sings a duet of urban sophistication and untamed spirit.

7 10 Ella Balinska © Jeremy Moeller Ella Balinska during London Fashion Week before the David Koma Show on September 16, 2023 Ella Balinska is the epitome of street style prowess. The black turtleneck is sleek and all-business, while the purple tulle tutu adds a playful pop of 'pow.' And those boots? Over-the-knee in a hue of purple that could make a violet bloom with envy. As she heads to the David Koma show, it's clear she's not just attending London Fashion Week—she's a fashion statement in motion.

8 10 Victoria Magrath © Jeremy Moeller Victoria Magrath outside the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 Paris, the city where the streets are as much a runway as the catwalks, Hello! Fashion cover girl Victoria Magrath knows the game. The cropped top paired with golden varnished pants cinched at the waist with a black belt, it’s not just glamour but a glint of the avant-garde. Swinging from her arm is a yellow Louis Vuitton bag that brings a pop of sunshine to an overcast Parisian day.

9 10 Olivia Palermo © Edward Berthelot Olivia Palermo outside Tamara Ralph during Paris Haute Couture Week on July 03, 2023 Stepping out during Paris Fashion Week, Olivia Palermo makes feathers the new denim. Tiptoeing in silver-strapped heels that Cinderella would envy, she's practically gliding. It's high fashion with a whisper of Swan Lake inspired whimsy, as if haute couture just had a pillow fight at the ballet.