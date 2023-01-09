Exclusive: Victoria Magrath on fashion must-haves, beauty products and London's most stylish hotel room

Victoria Magrath is one of the world's most followed fashion influencers. We love her super trendy Instagram feed and of course, her fabulous Youtube channel.

The blonde beauty has many incredible projects under her belt, and her latest combines fashion, great style and the wonderful world of hotels. The 33-year-old has teamed up with IHG Hotels & Resorts to curate a suite at Kimpton Fitzroy London, where she has curated her very own suite you can actually stay in! It's called The Kimpton Corner Suite by Victoria Magrath and it's simply stunning.

We caught up with the author of The New Fashion Rules where she gave us the lowdown on all things stylish and what you can expect to find inside her favourite hotel room..

Speaking about The Kimpton Corner Suite, Victoria explains: "It's a very special and unique suite! It features my favourite ways to ‘guest’ including hand-selected travel amenities and must-haves to unwind; from my favourite cocktail to much loved hair styling products, and hand selected robes, to freshly popped corn and cinema nights in. I’ve also curated a ‘Shop & Sip’ Itinerary for those wanting to make the most of the city at one or two of my favourite haunts."

Sounds dreamy!

She added: "IHG Hotels & Resorts wants guests to feel like they can truly let go, be themselves and be cared for at any of its 18 brands and properties around the world. Everyone likes to be cared for in a different way and with this collaboration I have loved putting my personal touch to this Kimpton Fitzroy London Suite so other guests can experience how I like to travel."

Victoria enjoying the epic bath at the The Kimpton Corner Suite by Victoria Magrath

The package features two nights in the suite, breakfast, two cocktails of your choice at Fitz’s Bar, access to Victoria’s ‘Shop& Sip’ London Itinerary, a voucher for £50 to spend at London Serenity, a mobile Spa experience to be pampered in your room, as well as complimentary gifts within the suite including a sleep kit, workout accessories, stationary, flowers and more and even a personalised welcome note from Victoria.

Victoria's favourite touches are the cocktails that are offered upon arrival, instantly making you feel special. "We made conscious choices to make sure that the offerings were both luxurious and practical. The steamer and tote bag (for any gorgeous treat you may pick up in the surrounding Bloomsbury shops) are essentials and aim to make your guesting experience as streamlined (and crease free) as possible!"

The suite has some fabulous personal touches

Victoria travels huge amounts for work and there are certain things she appreciates about a room, and these are reflected in the corner suite. "Travel is a huge part of my life; something I am incredibly grateful for! My husband now works on my team, which means we can travel and work with one another. Alex handles my photography, videography and editing and will often need a desk set up so he can get down to work at any given moment. Having complimentary stationary, a wonderful desk set up and a coffee machine are three essentials for us as a travelling work duo! We have also included a selection of the latest fashion titles within the room, a source of inspiration for me.

Victoria outside the Kimpton Fitzroy London

"My work is centred around travel; from attending the hottest launch events to awards and fashion shows, it sometimes means having to spend a night in one city and then the next morning in another. As mentioned, I view hotels as a personal sanctuary or a home away from home where I can switch off, get creative and truly be myself – it’s an important part of my stay. IHG’s new loyalty program IHG One Rewards rewards you for exactly that - being yourself!"

One of Victoria's must have fashion items is a Holland Cooper trench

Victoria just loves breakfast in bed, a girl after our own heart. "If you cannot take advantage of breakfast in bed when staying in a gorgeous hotel, when can you? I am fanatic avocado toast fan and there is nothing better than a slow morning with avocado toast and a wonderful hot coffee in bed for me."

Victoria loves:

Dyson Special Edition Complete Long Airwrap™ Multi Hair Styler, Vinca Blue/Rosé, £499.99, John Lewis

We love Victoria's fashion sense. Speaking about the three items she can't be without, Victoria reveals: "Goodness, it changes with every season! Right now I am conscious to invest in pieces that will stand the test of time, classic cuts that are not trend led. One has to be a gorgeous Holland Cooper longline trench coat, faux leather pants and a cosy cashmere high neck knit! I am all about autumnal tones, black, cream, white and burgundy have taken over my closet in recent months."

Victoria's bargain beauty buy:

Lumene Nordic-C [VALO] Arctic Berry Oil Cocktail, £14.32, Look Fantastic

We all love comfort when working from home and Victoria is no different. "I love a big cosy knit and cashmere socks! If I have meetings where I need to be on video, I will pop on a classic white shirt and a statement chunky choker, the perfect balance between professional and comfortable that we have all become masters of over the last few years."

Victoria Magrath launched InTheFrow ten years ago

Victoria likes a mixture of high end clothes and luxury high street staples."I can often be found trailing the rails at ME+EM, Theory, Holland Cooper and Tory Burch scouting for treasures! My favourite designers are Khaite, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Max Mara and Brunello Cucinelli; they have mastered the art of creating classic investment pieces that will stand the test of time."

Here at HELLO! we are all about the royals. Like us, Victoria finds it hard to pick her ultimate, best-dressed royal. "Such a difficult question as they all have such a wonderful sense of style. They wear classic cuts, longline coats and tailoring to lust over."

And when it comes to beauty, she is rarely without her top five products. "Lumene Nordic C Artic Berry Cocktail Oil, Cle De Peau – The Serum, Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum, Larry King My Nanna’s Styling Mousse and the Dyson Airwrap Multistyler."

The Kimpton Corner Suite by Victoria Magrath is available now until January 31, 2023. Visit thekimptonfitzroy.com/hotel-deals for more information.

