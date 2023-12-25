Princess Kate dazzles in ‘royal blue’ on Christmas day 2023

Amid the crisp, frost-covered grounds of Sandringham, the Christmas gathering of the British Royal Family is a spectacle of tradition and elegance.

At the heart of this festive celebration, the Princess of Wales, once again captured the essence of royal fashion with her impeccable 2023 Christmas outfit.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate opted for traditional 'royal blue'

For this year’s attendance, Princess Kate chose a sophisticated ensemble that perfectly married contemporary style with the formality befitting a royal Christmas at Sandringham. She appeared in a stunning royal blue coat with a structured silhouette, featuring distinct panelling and a belted waist to accentuate the figure.

The wool outerwear was worn over a navy high neckline turtleneck, suitable for cool weather. Kate paid homage to royal tradition with a bespoke hat, namely a matching blue fascinator with an elegant plume detail, giving off a formal and sophisticated look. As for jewellery she opted for sapphire drop earrings, complementing the outfit elegantly.

© Getty Princess Kate donned a resplendent tonal outfit

Kate’s makeup was natural and polished, with emphasis on the eyes, which mirrored her outfit with a subtle navy shimmer and caught the winter light with a soft sheen, echoing the festive glow of the season. According to Pinterest, blue makeup will be a stqandout trend for the coming year, “Aquamarine make-up is back and bolder than ever,” they explain in their annual prediction report, “In 2024, Gen Z and Millennials will find new ways to incorporate this 60s staple into their modern beauty routines.”

Accessorising her look, Kate opted for understated elegance with suede heeled boots in dark blue, the footwear was both practical for the chilly Norfolk air and stylishly in tune with her overall look.

© Shutterstock King Charles III and Queen Camilla lead royals including Princess Kate arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church

As the photographs of the royal family's Christmas Day walk to church service emerge, fashion commentators and royal enthusiasts alike are in unison: the princess has once again set a benchmark for royal holiday attire.

What is royal blue?

"Also known as 'true blue,' lapis lazuli first appeared as a pigment in the 6th century and was used in Buddhist paintings in Bamiyan, Afghanistan. It was renamed ultramarine—in Latin: ultramarinus, meaning 'beyond the sea'—when the pigment was imported into Europe by Italian traders during the 14th and 15th centuries," explains Emma Taggart, contributing writer at My Modern Met, "Its deep, royal blue quality meant that was highly sought after among artists living in Medieval Europe. However, in order to use it you had to be wealthy, as it was considered to be just as precious as gold." Historically, the colour held a prestigious status, often saved for the most significant of artworks, like the depiction of the Virgin Mary's blue garments. It is said that the Baroque artist Johannes Vermeer, famed for his work 'Girl with a Pearl Earring,' was so enamoured with this hue that he incurred debt for his family due to its high cost.