I found a pearl tweed jacket in River Island and it’s perfect for getting Kate Middleton's Christmas look for £465 less

I found a pearl jacket in River Island, and it’s perfect for getting Princess Kate's Christmas look for less

The stylish Princess' jacket is bang on trend for this party season, and I discovered have it £465 cheaper

Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
It’s a regular occurrence that the Princess of Wales wears something that I am desperate to get my hands on because let's face it, she is one seriously stylish royal.

Though Kate often combines high-street finds with designer pieces (she has a particular knack for scoping out the chicest affordable jewellery and Zara blazers), sometimes her luxurious high-end ensembles are just slightly out of my post-grad budget, including the ethereal Self-Portrait cardigan she wore last week in a promotional video for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme.

Her angelic white layer featured a pretty feminine collar, subtly structured shoulders and is adorned with sequins and pearls. 

From BBC Studios and the Royal Foundation ROYAL CAROLS : TOGETHER AT CHRISTMAS Christmas Eve Sunday 24th December 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales will return to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service on Friday 8th December. This year, the service will be a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings. Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir perform some of the nationâs most beloved carols, alongside musical performances by guests including Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay. The Abbey will be filled with inspiring individuals and families from all corners of the UK, including midwives, health visitors, early years practitioners, nursery teachers and community volunteers, as well as Members of The Royal Family. It will shine a spotlight on those who go above and beyond and will be a chance to celebrate the incredible role they play in raising children and shaping the society of tomorrow. The carol service will see Westminster Abbey filled with festive decorations, providing a beautiful Christmas backdrop for the special evening which will provide an opportunity to deliver a festive thank you to those who are working so hard to help the youngest members of our society to flourish. (C) The Royal Foundation For further information please contact Peter Gray Mob 07831460662 / peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is (C) *** and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned herein. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms© ITV1
Princess Kate wore Self-Portrait in a new teaser clip ahead of her Christmas carol concert

It’s the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe in my opinion. It gives a more formal feel than the usual ‘cardigan’ silhouette and the perfect amount of effortless glamour for the festive season.

Kate’s exact cardigan is only currently available on Farfetch for £550, but River Island (who have the most incredible selection of party season clothing right now), have a similar piece with all the same components, for a fraction of the price.

River Island’s Cream Embellished Collar Crop Jacket is truly exquisite. It boasts a dazzling collar, structured sleeves and tweed material. The pièce de résistance for me, is the statement gold and pearl button fastenings, which embody royal opulence.

Must-Have:

Cream Embellished Collar Crop Jacket - River Island
Cream Embellished Collar Crop Jacket - River Island

Editor's note: This jacket is the ultimate piece for some festive glam. Whether it's Christmas parties, Boxing Day drinks or New Year's Eve, it's so versatile and will pair with any outfit. I'm adding to cart immediately. 

£85.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Lust-Have:

Pearl-trim sequin-embellished jacket - Self-Portrait
Pearl-trim sequin-embellished jacket - Self-Portrait

Editor's note: As soon as my eyes landed on Princess Kate's exquisite jacket, I couldn't help but be captivated by its timeless elegance. Its knitted construction adds a touch of coziness, making it not just a stylish choice but also a comfortable one for any occasion. The sequins add a subtle touch of glamour, while the pearls bring a sense of grace and luxury. I'd wear with straight leg jeans for a hint of modernity. 

$940 (£549) AT FARFETCH

The jacket is just £85, £465 less than Kate’s Self-Portrait cardigan, but has the same ultra-chic design formula: tweed, pearls and glitter.

Not only is Kate’s cardigan so elegant and timeless it’s a piece that can be worn year after year, occasion upon occasion, but the stylish princess wore two white outfits in the same week, and the fashion set is proving that wintery whites are a major trend right now, so there’s ‘snow’ time like the present to purchase…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of.

