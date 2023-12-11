I found a pearl jacket in River Island, and it’s perfect for getting Princess Kate's Christmas look for less

It’s a regular occurrence that the Princess of Wales wears something that I am desperate to get my hands on because let's face it, she is one seriously stylish royal.

Though Kate often combines high-street finds with designer pieces (she has a particular knack for scoping out the chicest affordable jewellery and Zara blazers), sometimes her luxurious high-end ensembles are just slightly out of my post-grad budget, including the ethereal Self-Portrait cardigan she wore last week in a promotional video for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme.

Her angelic white layer featured a pretty feminine collar, subtly structured shoulders and is adorned with sequins and pearls.

© ITV1 Princess Kate wore Self-Portrait in a new teaser clip ahead of her Christmas carol concert

It’s the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe in my opinion. It gives a more formal feel than the usual ‘cardigan’ silhouette and the perfect amount of effortless glamour for the festive season.

Kate’s exact cardigan is only currently available on Farfetch for £550, but River Island (who have the most incredible selection of party season clothing right now), have a similar piece with all the same components, for a fraction of the price.

River Island’s Cream Embellished Collar Crop Jacket is truly exquisite. It boasts a dazzling collar, structured sleeves and tweed material. The pièce de résistance for me, is the statement gold and pearl button fastenings, which embody royal opulence.

Must-Have:

Cream Embellished Collar Crop Jacket - River Island

Editor's note: This jacket is the ultimate piece for some festive glam. Whether it's Christmas parties, Boxing Day drinks or New Year's Eve, it's so versatile and will pair with any outfit. I'm adding to cart immediately. £85.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Lust-Have:

Pearl-trim sequin-embellished jacket - Self-Portrait

Editor's note: As soon as my eyes landed on Princess Kate's exquisite jacket, I couldn't help but be captivated by its timeless elegance. Its knitted construction adds a touch of coziness, making it not just a stylish choice but also a comfortable one for any occasion. The sequins add a subtle touch of glamour, while the pearls bring a sense of grace and luxury. I'd wear with straight leg jeans for a hint of modernity. $940 (£549) AT FARFETCH

The jacket is just £85, £465 less than Kate’s Self-Portrait cardigan, but has the same ultra-chic design formula: tweed, pearls and glitter.

Not only is Kate’s cardigan so elegant and timeless it’s a piece that can be worn year after year, occasion upon occasion, but the stylish princess wore two white outfits in the same week, and the fashion set is proving that wintery whites are a major trend right now, so there’s ‘snow’ time like the present to purchase…

