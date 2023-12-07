Princess Kate's pearl obsession continues to inspire our wardrobe

A promotional clip of this year’s Christmas Eve Carol Service at Westminster Abbey has been released featuring a speech from the Princess of Wales.

The teaser for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme shows the stylish royal beaming in front of a Christmas tree and showcasing her knack for timeless yet on-trend fashion.

Kate reverts to one of her favourite British brands Self-Portrait, which is recognised for its effortlessly glamorous dress code - perfect for a dashing of festive sparkle this season.

© ITV The Princess of Wales in a promotional clip for 2023 Westminster Abbey Carol service

She wore the Pearl-Trim Sequin Embellished cardigan in a wintery white colourway, featuring a feminine collar, subtly structured shoulders and adorned with sequins and pearls.

The stylish royal has an affinity for pearls (don’t we all?). Whether she’s wearing uber-feminine Alessandra Rich dresses featuring statement faux pearls, the late Queen Elizabeth's triple strand necklace or Princess Diana's earrings, Kate’s penchant for styling the iconic jewel in a modern and sophisticated manner is constantly inspiring our wishlists. And her Christmas carol look is utterly perfect for a dousing of sophisticated opulence.

© Chris Jackson Kate wore Queen Elizabeth's strand necklace to the festival of Remembrance in November

Though pearls are one of the most timeless and regal gemstones, they’re set to become one of 2024’s biggest trends according to luxury jewellery brand Clogau.

“Of course, drop pearl earrings are the failsafe addition to a sleek, tailored look. But prepare for the emergence of exaggerated, Versace-inspired dramatic pearls that will catch all the attention next year,” explains Ben Roberts, Clogau’s managing director.

“Achieve this trend with an organic-shaped pearl pendant with a more flawlessly circle beaded choker for a fluid and playful pearl-perfect look ready for 2024.”

© Samir Hussein Kate wearing Princess Diana's pearl earrings to the BAFTAs

In the clip of the Princess promoting the carol concert, she says: “Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service, as we say a heartfelt thank-you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years.”

The service which will be hosted by Kate, will take place at the Gothic abbey in London on Friday, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7.45pm.