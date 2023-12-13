Emily Ratajkowski’s leather micro shorts are a Kate Moss cosplay

It’s been a big year for trendsetting in the Miu Miu office. Starting off strong with the debut of their bedazzled underwear on the Fall 2023 catwalk, their latest soon-to-be sell-out item was just worn by Emily Ratajkowski and they’re in the same league as their predecessor.

Known for being big (I can’t emphasise enough how big) fans of micro-minis, Miu Miu has ventured away from their cult favourite pleated skirt with built-in boxers that trumped the 2022 list for the most sought-after designer item and channelled their inner biker girl aesthetic with a pair of teeny tiny leather shorts.

© MEGA Last night's itty-bitty outfit ensemble

Seen last night on our streetwear muse Emily Ratajkowski whilst attending a Miu Miu event in New York, the author and actress went all out, sporting the itty bitty biker-core hotpants with a matching button-up leather shirt, a pair of black slingbacks and a matching micro bag, reinforcing the idea that Miu Miu really does have an obsession with pint-sized pieces.

We can’t help but wonder if last night's look was a homage to Kate Moss, as it’s a known fact that the supermodel is the original tiny short influencer, championing them in various locations around the world, including those of the Glastonbury trenches back in 2005.

© MJ Kim Kate's iconic Glastonbury outfit circa 2005

At just 40 cm in length, the fine black nappa leather shorts ( if we can call them that) in question are one of those fashion items that you either love or hate. Personally, I love them and can imagine them styled in true Moss fashion with a pair of opaque tights and an oversized coat.

We knew it wouldn't take long for our FYP’s and Instagram explore pages to be flooded with tiny short GRWM’s and outfit try-on hauls, in fact, the petite pants are already making waves in the wardrobes of fashion influencers and style moguls alike, deeming mini shorts this season’s most daring trend.