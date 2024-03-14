Emily Ratajkowski just debuted this season's most notable new trainer

Emily Ratajkowski just proved that she's a sneakerhead at heart, wearing the same shoes twice in two days, unintentionally putting yet another forgotten sneaker style on our radar that's perfect for spring.

© Getty Em and her rescue dog Colombo are often seen strutting the NYC streets

The Jacquemus muse was spotted out and about earlier today wearing an effortlessly cool trouser, blazer, glasses and white t-shirt combo to walk her dog, Colombo. Yesterday, she wore a grey hoodie, green leather jacket and dark sunglasses. Although her ensembles might be polar opposite, one thing they had in common was the footwear choice- a pair of black and white Puma Palermo leather trainers.

© Getty Emily is the poster girl for bold trainer hues

This isn’t the first time the model, author and mother has pioneered a Puma trainer trend. In fact, she was solely responsible for the resurgence of the Puma Speedcat Sparco, a silhouette that was introduced back in 1999 for Formula One drivers. She made waves in the street-style scene when she was spotted donning a red pair with itty bitty black shorts and a zip-up black jacket. Previous to that she was seen walking around her NYC neighbourhood in a long fluffy coat and black and white version.

EmRata isn’t the only celeb who has a soft spot for Puma, both Dua Lipa and Rihanna are known collaborators with the brand. Dua recently fronted the new Palermo campaign, posing on her Instagram in a variety of colourways as well as calling out the fact that the style is her go-to rehearsal shoe, showing off a red pair she used to practise her BRIT Awards performance.

© Getty Her look yesterday was peak model off-duty core

As for Rih, her namesake brand Fenty and Puma have been intertwined for a few years now, constantly dropping stylish ready-to-wear collections and reimagined renditions of iconic shoe silhouettes such as the Creeper Phatty and a silver metallic version of The Avanti.

In all honesty, I have yet to find another A-list celebrity (who doesn't already work with the brand) who loves and wears the German sportswear brand as much as she does without officially working with them. Could Em be the next Puma ‘it’ girl? Only time will tell.