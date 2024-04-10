Emily Ratajkowski' s daring take on the 'no pants' trend

Fashion's favourite street style maven and boundary-pushing taste-maker Emily Ratajkowski has just jumped on the 'no pants' trend and it comes as no surprise that her take on the aesthetic is seriously stylish and sultry…

© Instagram / @emrata She could honestly wear a trash bag and make it look cool

The author, actress, swimwear brand founder and Puma Speedcat Sparco stan posted to her Instagram story yesterday to show off her 'underwear as outerwear' iteration. Em chose to sport the famed fashion week trend by wearing a black thong under an ultra-sheer midi skirt from high street retailer Mango. She paired her daring skirt and knicker combo with a pair of black knee-high leather boots and a double-layered tank top concoction, also from Mango, which in my humble opinion, is almost just as interesting as the bottom half of the ‘fit.

© Instagram / @emrata Possibly one of my favourite emrata looks to date

This isn’t the first time Em has sported the ‘no pants’ trend, first seen donning a pair of itty bitty black shorts/knickers with a pair of red sneakers while on official cool-girl business at NYFW. This also isn’t the first time the A-lister has sported fashion's other most favourable aesthetic right now, just weeks ago sharing a series of hyper-glam images to her ‘gram in a mesh gown and black knicker ensemble, but this is the first time we’ve seen her pioneer a new tank top trend.

© Instagram / @emrata A closer up look of her layered tank top look

In another story, Em can be taking her passenger princess duties very seriously, filming a closeup video of herself wearing not one but two tank tops, one black option with thin straps layered over a classic white ribbed option. Of course, if there was going to be anyone to pull off the unusual styling choice and make it look chic it would be Emily.

It’s too soon to tell but could layered tank tops be this summer's most notable new style? The jury’s still out and only time will tell…