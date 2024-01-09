How the fashion girlies are dressing for snow in 2024

Whether you love or hate the winter weather, one thing you surely can’t deny is that the fashion choices are unmatched. We're talking knits, boots, chunky socks, tights, balaclavas and beanies, what's not to love?

Just like how when travelling the most important outfit is the one you wear to the airport, whilst holidaying to snowy pastures, it's not about what you wear on the slopes, it's the casual after-ski fit that we care about.

From Kendall Jenner’s fluffy cream coat and leather glove ensemble to Hailey Bieber's sequin mini skirt and exposed lace bra, here’s how all the cool Instagram gals and celebs are dressing for the snow in 2024.

Hollie Mercedes

Instagram style mogul Hollie Mercedes never misses and that is just a fact. Whilst on holiday in the South of France the style muse styled the most casually cool fit whilst out on a “coffee run.” Pairing cream low Moon Boots with khaki green parachute pants, a zip hoodie, an Arctyrx burnt orange beanie and a Jil Sander cream puffer scarf, Hollie proved that casual mountain ‘fits are where it's at for 2024.

Kendall Jenner

Aunty Kenny never misses a beat when it comes to her annual Aspen holiday style and this year was no different. Styling a faux fur fluffy coat from Alo, a pair of leather gloves and wrap-around black sunglasses the Kardashian-Jenner sister expertly exuded luxury prowess in more ways than one.

Jami Alix Singer

Keeping things cute and casual the actress, blogger and writer paired black leggings with chunky under-the-knee socks, a pair of black fluffy Moon Boots and a fittingly embossed green knit that reads ‘Après’. She then accessories the look with twinkling gold jewellery and her trusty Chanel shoulder bag.

Sarah Lysander

BFF to Dua Lipa, Sarah Lysander is the cool girl everyone wants to be. Not shy of a little colour, the influencer paired her all-black base ‘fit, consisting of a puffer jacket, track pants and Moon Boots, with a purple pop. Her purple Jacquemus beanie and scarf perfectly matched her lilac-tinged reflective Lexxola sunglasses, resulting in a snow ensemble worth saving.

Kim Kardashian

Kim K is taking things back to her roots, pairing a slouchy grey tracksuit with a matching Louis Vuttion fur coat and duffle bag, Nike trainers and a pair of oversized reflective sunnies. Even when casual, Kim knows a thing or two about quiet luxury.

Shea Marie

If you’re hitting the slopes just for the Apres bar, then Shea Marie’s headband, cat eye sunglasses and puffer coat look are exactly what you want to channel. I can confirm that the full outfit is from Perfect Moment Sports, but I can only assume that the voluminous blowout is from a Dyson Airwrap.

Hailey Bieber

Whether she’s out and about in Beverly Hills or on the snowy sidewalks of Aspen, Hailey Bieber doesn’t let the location stop her from serving stylish standout ‘fits. Late last month the Rhode founder saw an Insta opportunity, proving that fashion trumps the weather each and every time. Pairing a sequin mini skirt, exposed lace bra, baby pink crop top, an overly opulent fur coat and her iconic ‘B’ necklace together, for a “sugar plum” fairy-inspired look.